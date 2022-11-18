CITY
Investigation opened against city council
member
A member of the Mexicali City Council and four other people are under investigation by the Comptroller’s office.
In June, the Institutional Revolutionary Party filed a complaint against National Regeneration Movement Party Councilmember Jose Ramon Lopez Hernandez for giving out city safety net benefits to family and staff members.
Comptroller Hector Ceseña said the investigation is ongoing. So far the city Treasurer’s Office has already turned all related evidence over and those under investigation have been questioned.
The Comptroller’s office is analyzing evidence, Ceseña said. However, the comptroller explained the agency is deciding whether the issue is an administrative or a criminal case.
If found responsible those involved could be suspended at least from office for a year.
INFRASTRUCTURE
State agency launches pothole project
On Wednesday, a state commission in Mexicali announced a project that seeks to get rid of hundreds of street potholes in the city.
The state Public Utilities Commission of Mexicali said in a prepared statement the project was launched in order to rehabilitate 1,500 potholes – about 7,000 square meters.
The program seeks to reduce the number of street potholes in the city, said Commission Manager Armando Carrazco. According to the state official, potholes are caused by repairs of water lines, pipe collapses or regular use.
The project is expected to come to an end next month.
ECONOMY
Inflation hits businesses, Christmas recovery
expected
High inflation rates have led customers to purchase less items, which in turn has impacted businesses, Mexicali Chamber of Commerce President Lidia Granados said.
However, the Chamber President expects a recovery during the Christmas season as employees get their year-end bonus, named “Aguinaldo” in Spanish.
“Inflation has been really high, especially in basic items,” Granados said. “Mexicali families have cut item purchase and spending only on indispensable items.”
The chamber president acknowledged that inflation rates could affect the upcoming Buen Fin (“Good End” in English) – a years-long nationwide effort to replicate the U.S.’s Black Friday. This year’s Buen Fin will take place Nov. 18 to Nov. 21.
Granados said the peso exchange rate has been a positive issue that has led business owners import items without any problem.
– Arturo Bojórquez
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.