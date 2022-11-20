SPORTS
Jake Sánchez becomes league’s third-most game-saver
Brawley pitcher Jake Sánchez became the Mexican Pacific League’s third in most game saves on Thursday evening.
The Imperial Valley native saved the Aguilas-Guasave game that gave the Mexicali team their second victory in the three-game series. Mexicali won 2-1 after a duel of pitchers.
Sánchez reached his 82nd saved game and is tied with Héctor Heredia, aka “Caballo.”
The Brawley pitcher is now two games behind David “Chile” Cárdenas — who is the league’s second in saves. Sánchez is still far from the top with Isidro Márquez having 134 game saves.
On Thursday evening Nov. 17, the Aguilas won after Anthony Giansanti hit a double that allowed Luis Santos to home plate.
Pitcher Eduardo Vera played for six innings and was replaced by Nick Gardewine, Seth Blair and Jake Sánchez.
The Aguilas play against the Sultanes this weekend in Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico.
ENVIRONMENT
Vehicle smog check program expected in a year
The first stage of the vehicle smog check program is expected to begin by the end of next year, said Secretary of Environment Mónica Vega.
La Voz newspaper reported that the goal is to make sure the program benefits the environment and does not become solely a revenue generating project.
Part of that income will go towards environmental mitigation projects, the secretary said.
During the past administration, the state cancelled a decade-long program due to anomalies.
However, the project restarted after a contract was signed with California-based Worldwide Environmental Products, which provides the same program to the state of Jalisco.
Sec. Vega said the program never came to fruition. According to the state official, authorities must first make sure hired companies actually have the credentials to provide services.
At the same time, the program must include a monitoring center to report malpractices.
TAXES
Residents offered driver licenses, vehicle registration discount
Imagine if the DMV gave drivers a discount on driver's licenses and vehicle registration.
While that is not coming anytime soon to California, residents on the other side of the border will be given a 100% discount on fines and other services like license plates, registration and driver's licenses.
Baja California State Tax Service Director Gustavo Santos said the benefit began Tuesday and is expected to expire by mid-December.
The break is based on a gubernatorial decree that seeks to provide residents with some help. The decree also includes a 100% discount on tax fines if paid in a single payment.
If made in six payments, the discount goes down to 50%. Same discounts apply to other tax debts, Santos said.
According to the manager, the state has recorded a significant number of residents who owe plates, stickers, vehicle registration and driver's license fees in Baja California.
BUSINESS
Mexican Black Friday-like weekend held
Mexico’s Black Friday-like event – Buen Fin – began Friday and comes to an end Monday. The nationwide event has been running annually for 12 years.
Over 300 Mexicali businesses take part in the event, with special discounts of up to 50% on items.
Mexicali Chamber of Commerce President Lidia Granados told La Crónica newspaper the event is expected to increase sales to around 35%, which in turn will help reinvigorate the economy.
Discounts will be mainly in the sale of mattresses but not only for those items, according to Granados.
Businesses also offer months of interest-free sales on certain credit cards.
Granados asked consumers to first take note of their needs before making purchases while comparing prices among stores and businesses.
– Arturo Bojórquez
