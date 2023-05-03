CRIME
Jewelry store robbed at gunpoint
A Plaza Cachanilla shopping mall jewelry store was robbed Monday afternoon at gunpoint, according to media reports.
La Voz newspaper said the incident was reported at Onix Jewelry on May 1. The newspaper stated the suspects entered the business and robbed gold jewelry valued at 800,000 pesos, or over $45,000 USD.
A jewelry employee told police a woman and an armed man entered the store. The employee was taken to a separate room and tied with plastic zip ties. The suspects had hats and face masks on.
Eventually, the employee was able to release himself and hit at the panic button to alert the authorities.
The couple fled on a motorcycle.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Man abducted in rural Mexicali
A young man was abducted Saturday from a rural area, according to media reports.
The victim was identified by the authorities as Brian Alexis Loroña Carballo, 20.
The man was kidnapped at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, by several suspects who were cruising in a Ford Sierra at Ejido Janitzio rural town.
The victim’s mother made the incident public on social media. The victim is a college student who works in construction.
The victim, Loroña Carballo, was last seen dressed in a black T-shirt and a black cap.
SPORTS
Flag football team wins
national tournament
A Mexicali women’s flag football team recently won a national tournament for the second time, consecutively.
Mexicali Zorros defeated Tec Santa Fe, of Saltillo, Coahuila by a score of 33-26 in the championship game. Paola Haro was named the tournament’s MVP.
“Every year our players’ level increases,” Haro said in a statement. “It was not easy, but we had a goal.”
First, the team coached by Alann Salas Olmedo defeated UVM Zapopan 48-14, and later UVM Sur, 52-18, and UVM Monterrey by a score of 47-0.
In the semifinals, CETYS knocked out Tec Saltillo by a score of 33-18.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Man arrested for sexual
abuse of minor
A man who allegedly committed sexual abuse against a minor was arrested by Mexicali Police, according to media reports.
The suspect, who was identified as Juan Manuel, was accused by his fiancé of allegedly committing sexual abuse to an eleven-year-old girl. The incident was reported at the Fraccionamiento Hacienda de Castilla area.
The woman told the police the incident allegedly occurred at the residence restroom. The victim is the property owner’s daughter.
The suspect was arrested and transported to the Attorney General’s office headquarters for processing.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
