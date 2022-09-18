WEATHER
Kay expected to cause millionaire damages
The tropical storm Kay is expected to have caused damages for up to $5 million, Baja California Governor Marina Avila said.
The governor told reporters that state expenditures to those damages must be added to the federal infrastructure in roads and energy affected by the storm.
Gov. Avila said San Felipe and San Quintín were more impacted by Kay than any other municipality in the state.
San Felipe's tourist area was especially damaged during the storm, but also included homes, roads, businesses, energy infrastructure and others.
Also, over 200 schools were impacted.
According to the Governor, roads could take months before being rehabilitated.
CRIME
Man shot to death, two injured on Independence Day
A man was shot to death and two more were injured Friday evening in the Colonia Hidalgo area.
According to media reports the incident was reported at 7:57 p.m. by Avenue 56.
The authorities were told two men were shot in the area.
Upon arrival, the police found the injured individuals on the street.
The injured man was identified as Raymundo, 52. The man was reported in serious health conditions.
The deceased man was identified as Abraham, 26, who was the injured man's son.
The third victim was identified as Gloria, 33, Raymundo's wife.
The police found at the scene 10 bullet casings.
The injured individuals were transported by a private party to the hospital.
No other details were provided.
COURTS
Two indicted for couple kidnapping
Two men were indicted by a state judge for their alleged involvement in the early September kidnapping of a couple, the state Attorney General's office said.
The authorities said the judge indicted Eduardo Antonio and Jocabed for the Sept. 5 kidnapping of two aspiring immigrants.
The judge decided to keep the suspects in prison during trial and gave prosecutors four months to close the investigation.
According to the authorities, the suspects allegedly promised the couple to get taken to the US irregularly.
The suspects presumably took the man and the woman to a Villas del Rey neighborhood home.
The couple was tied by the hands and feet and was forced to call relatives as the alleged kidnappers demanded $16,000 for their release.
State police officers found the suspects and released the victims on Sept. 9.
Two days later an arraignment hearing was held and the indictment hearing was held Thursday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
State shuts down second orphanage
A state agency announced Saturday a second Mexicali orphanage was shut down due to "alleged acts that out children and teenagers in danger."
The State's Family Development Agency said a complaint was filed Wednesday with the Attorney General's office regarding the unrevealed issue.
The name of the orphanage was not released either.
Agency Director Monica Vargas said in a prepared statement the complaint asked the authorities to investigate alleged incompliance with mandatory obligations.
"Our commitment is to protect children's interests," Vargas said in the statement. "We are not going to allow rights violations -- especially from those who are expected to take care of children."
This is the second orphanage shut down by the agency in the last weeks. The first case was similar to this week's incident.
After the complaint was filed, agency staff conducted an inspection at the unnamed facility.
Director Vargas said no other details will be provided in order to avoid affecting the due process.
The state official added that an adult with the orphanage was accused of the alleged wrongdoing.
– Arturo Bojorquez,
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.