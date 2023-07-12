CRIME
Woman found dead in vehicle
A woman was found dead with signs of foul play and her hands tied, according to media reports.
The victim was found inside a blue Hyundai on Monday, June 10 just outside a convenience store by the San Luis Rio Colorado Highway.
Mexicali Police Chief Pedro Ariel Mendívil said the victim was found with signs of head trauma, and her hands tied with shoelaces. The police plan to gather videos recorded with surveillance cameras.
The woman had orange nails and was dressed in black and gray shorts, a black shirt, no shoes, and a golden-colored watch on her left wrist.
La Voz newspaper reported that although eight homicides have been recorded in July, the figure is still fewer murders when compared to the previous year.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Kidnapped police officer released
A veteran Mexicali police officer who was kidnapped on Sunday, July 9 in a rural area was released to his home.
In a statement, the State Attorney General’s Office said a Mexicali Municipal Public Security Directorate was deprived of his liberty. The agent is doing well and is being given full support by law enforcement agencies, the authorities said.
According to the State Attorney General’s office, from the first moment the authorities became aware of the issue the kidnapping was addressed at the Security Board.
Agents with the State Investigation Agency, State Citizen Security Force, Secretary of National Defense (SEDENA), National Guard, and Municipal Police, mobilized with operational tasks both at the scene and in contiguous areas.
In addition, in coordination with Sonora authorities, law enforcement agencies held operations in order to find the abducted police agent.
The State Attorney General’s Office said it will continue with the investigations to identify and bring to justice those involved in this case.
Mexicali Director of Public Security Pedro Ariel Mendívil said the authorities carried out a search operation after receiving the complaint of illegal deprivation of liberty, which yielded no results.
Two-decade veteran police officer Ramón Gutiérrez arrived at his home early this Tuesday morning after being kidnapped Sunday in the Ejido Colima rural town where his family’s ranch is located.
The authorities are unaware if the case was perpetrated by elements of organized crime.
Gutierrez’s family members filed a complaint for deprivation of liberty, the police chief said Tuesday in a press conference.
Mendívil added that the agent’s relatives declined to receive medical attention, stating the agent only requested rest.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Man caught for neighbor’s homicide
A man was arrested for his alleged involvement in his neighbor’s and coworker’s murder.
The victim’s wife told the police the suspect allegedly arrived at the Colonia Satélite area home and entered by the force.
The suspect allegedly assaulted the victim and eventually injured the now-dead man with a knife. The suspect also presumably hit the woman with a tube.
The suspect then took the couple to a rural area but the vehicle overturned onto an irrigation canal. The suspect fled from the scene and left the couple in the vehicle.
Eventually, police officers found and arrested Brandon Ramiro, 26, in a construction company warehouse located in the Colonia Venustiano Carranza area.
The suspect was transported to the state Attorney General’s office for processing.
State agency seizes hundreds of vehicles reported stolen
State police officers have seized over 400 vehicles reported stolen in 2023.
The state Department of Public Safety said in a prepared statement the agency has seized 452 vehicles reported stolen in Mexico and the U.S.
Also, police officers have arrested 140 individuals who were caught driving some of those vehicles. Nineteen of those suspects also had national and international arrest warrants, the agency said.
Tijuana leads with seizures of vehicles with 291, followed by Ensenada with 92 and Mexicali with 59.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.