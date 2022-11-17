CRIME
Young man's decapitated body found
The decapitated body of a young man who was kidnapped on Saturday in the area of La Rumorosa was found early Tuesday close to a western Mexicali cemetery.
According to media reports, the body of Fernando Rodríguez was found inside a bag close to the El Centinela cemetery. The Attorney General’s office confirmed the finding.
Attorney General Iván Carpio said in a press release that victim relatives have been contacted and an investigation has been opened. The agency said two persons of interest have been detained. A criminal band dedicated to drug smuggling, human trafficking and fuel theft is thought of being behind the crime, Carpio said.
The Attorney General said criminal band members presumably confused the victims with a rival band.
The victim and four other individuals were assaulted and shot by unknown individuals in the La Rumorosa area. The victims traveled to the Tecate town in order to take pictures of UFOs.
While taking pictures, suspects approached the victims and asked them what they were doing there. Suddenly, the suspects shot at the victims and chased them.
Jorge Morán, an assistant of Assemblywoman Alejandrina Corral, was shot five times after the suspects caught up with the victims.
Rodríguez’s corpse was transported to the state Coroner’s office.
BORDER
East commercial facility rehabilitation expected to finish next year
The project to rehabilitate the Mexican side of the East Commercial Facility at the Port of Entry is expected to conclude in fall 2023.
The National Transportation Chamber Chairman in Mexicali, Luciano Jiménez, told La Crónica newspaper the National Department of Defense, which in charge of the project, is intensely working at the site.
“Evidently, there will be issues with circulation,” Jiménez told the newspaper. “What we are trying is to effectively make those investments made in needed infrastructure to improve mobility.”
Last week, the chamber recorded waiting times of up to six hours. The challenge, he said, is to make all those involved in the project coordinate with users and expedite border crossing.
Recently, the Mexican Customs Agency reported a hacking of its system that resulted in the cancellation of export permits that caused a backlog of 500 permit requests.
The authorities already opened an office to address transportation needs.
Jiménez said starting in January, transportation vehicles older than 2010 will be forbidden from entering the U.S., which has increased permit requests.
SPORTS
Mexicali Taekwondo fighter wins gold
Mexicali Taekwondo fighter Leslie Soltero won gold Tuesday in the World Taekwondo Tournament held in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico.
Soltero, 21, defeated Aleksandra Perišić, of Serbia, in the up to 67 kilogram division finals.
In the semifinals, Soltero defeated Cecilia Castro, of Spain, 2-1.
Previously, the Mexicali fighter – who has won several Mexican and international tournaments – defeated rivals from Jordan, Canada and Luxembourg. This tournament became Soltero’s debut in the senior category.
The City of Mexicali and the Municipal Institute of Sports and Physical Activity congratulated the fighter for her victory.
– Arturo Bojórquez
