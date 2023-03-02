ASSEMBLY
Lawmaker introduces DUI bill
A state lawmaker recently introduced a bill that, if enacted, would provide law enforcement and judges new authority to suspend or cancel driver licenses to drivers who are caught under the influence.
The proposal to reform the Law of Vehicle Control Services focuses on drivers under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Assemblymember Juan Echevarría, of the conservative National Action Party, introduced the bill. Echevarría proposes the suspension of driver's licenses for up to a year for those caught driving under the influence.
Baja California suffers a severe issue related to traffic accidents caused by drivers under the influence, according to the lawmaker.
Municipal ordinances prohibit drivers from combining the wheel and alcohol or other substances. In the first case, drivers are not allowed to drive with a blood alcohol level of 0.8 grams per liter of blood.
Mexican Department of Health sets such levels of two beers for a 70-kilogram, or 154.3-pound, woman.
Also, the proposal includes provisions to suspend driver's licenses in case of non-renewal for over four years or the accumulation of at least three tickets for major violations.
The measure was turned over to a commission for discussion.
COURTS
Man sentenced for pederasty
A man was sentenced by a state judge for pederasty, the state Attorney General's office said.
According to the authorities, the judge sentenced José Cuahutli Mujica Barrea to seven years in prison for the May 2019 incident.
The agency said the convicted man took a 15-year-old victim to a motel located by the San Felipe Highway, where the couple had sexual intercourse at the site.
Through testimony and testing, prosecutors proved Mujica Barrea's involvement in the case. The man's defense attorney and prosecutors reached an agreement that led to the sentencing.
The judge also ruled Mujica Barrea must pay about $450 USD in Mexican currency for damage reparations to the victim.
INFRASTRUCTURE
State, city officials visit new parking project site
On Tuesday, February 28, State and City officials toured a downtown site where authorities will build a new parking lot.
The new two-story, 200-space parking lot is being built in order to attract visitors to the area while improving economic development.
Baja California Governor Marina Avila and Mexicali Mayor Norma Bustamante toured the area along with other officials.
State Secretary of Infrastructure and Urban Development Arturo Espinoza said the parking lot is expected to bring some relief to the lack of parking in the downtown area for the benefit of local merchants.
Gov. Avila said the project will allow the construction of a third and even a fourth story for additional parking space.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.