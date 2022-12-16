ASSEMBLY
Lawmaker introduces foreign vote bill
A state lawmaker introduced a bill that, if enacted, would authorize those living outside Baja California to vote in local elections.
The constitutional reform was introduced by Assemblyman Cesar Adrian Gonzalez, of the Green Party.
The lawmaker said although many Baja Californians leave the state for different reasons, these citizens are still connected to the issues occurring in the country and the state, especially when their families still live in the state.
The legislator explained that more and more Mexicans living abroad seek to get involved in public issues in their places of origin through voting.
The first time the country held a foreign vote was in 2006. However, turnout has been very low since then with dozens of thousands of voters taking part in the elections from abroad.
As of 2018, sixteen states hold foreign voting, including Michoacán, Chiapas, Guanajuato, Jalisco and Mexico City.
Assemblyman Gonzalez said abroad voting is permitted under the General Law of Electoral Institutes and Procedures. That law permits states to hold foreign voting if the local Constitution allows it.
Baja California law does not include voting from abroad.
Assemblyman Gonzalez said state law must give Baja Californians living in other countries the right to vote for local authorities.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Mayor announces special police task force groups
Mexicali Mayor Norma Bustamante announced Wednesday the city, along with other public agencies, plans to hold the so-called Multiple Operations Bases (MOB).
The mayor said those task forces are expected to include about 100 law enforcement agencies that will focus on rural areas. The police groups will include local police officers, National Guard and military personnel, as well as Federal Police agents.
These bases are planned to be installed in several areas in the city and rural towns in order to reinforce public safety during December.
In the last few days several individuals have been shot to death in rural towns.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.