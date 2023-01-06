ENVIRONMENT
Lawmaker proposes pollution
indemnification
A state lawmaker introduced a bill that seeks to make polluters accountable by mandating an indemnification to those affected by pollution.
La Voz newspaper reported that Assemblyman Diego Echavarría, of the conservative National Action Party, introduced a bill known as Environmental Responsibility.
The bill’s second chapter includes a provision to set indemnification parameters to those whose health is affected by poor air and water quality. The bill seeks to provide residents and nonprofit organizations tools to file complaints and receive compensation from environmental violations.
According to the bill’s Article 11, all those affected from pollution will be allowed to file claims against violators. However, the proposal also includes provisions to reduce indemnification if claimants are also found responsible.
Indemnification would be estimated based on provisions set in Mexico’s Labor Law and other evidence introduced in the case. Indemnification includes healthcare costs, medication, surgery, prosthesis and rehabilitation.
In case of death, indemnification would be given to the victim relatives.
Assemblyman Echavarría said in the bill’s text Baja California addresses serious environmental challenges, including poor air quality in Tijuana and Mexicali, as well as poor water quality in Ensenada and San Felipe beaches.
The lawmaker considered that – different from civil damage – environmental pollution leads to social damage which impacts everyone in general.
The proposal also includes provisions to permit solutions to environmental issues in a fast manner.
COURTS
Man sentenced for sexual abuse
A man was sentenced by a state judge to 17 years in prison for a February 2020 sexual abuse case, the State Attorney General’s office said.
The judge sentenced Rafael Guillén Uribe for the sexual abuse case of a 12-year-old minor which occurred on Valentine’s Day of 2020. The incident took place at the suspect’s home located in the Ejido Veracruz 1 rural town, the agency said.
According to the authorities, the sexual abuse took place several times, with the last reported on April 2020. Then, the convicted man took the victim to his home to commit sexual abuse. The victim eventually told family members about the series of incidents.
Man indicted for murder
A man was indicted by a state judge for the August 2022 murder of another individual in rural Mexicali.
The state Attorney General’s office said the judge indicted Mauricio “N,” 30, for the August 3 homicide of Alejandro “N.” The incident took place in the Ejido Tlaxcala rural town.
According to the agency, the suspect shot the victim in the head while in an empty lot. Detectives found that the suspect allegedly was the person who shot at the victim.
The judge issued the arrest warrant weeks after the homicide. State police officers apprehended Mauricio last week.
The judge decided to keep the suspect in prison during trial and gave prosecutors three months to finish the investigation.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
