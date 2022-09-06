ASSEMBLY
Lawmakers approve bill to launch psychological hotline
State lawmakers approved a bill that, of enacted, would create a brand new hotline to help people with mental issues.
Assemblywoman Gloria Arcelia Miramontes' bill seeks to modify the State's Public Health Law.
If the Governor signs the bill, the departments of Public Health and Mental Health to start a new hotline to provide help during emergencies.
Also the bill includes provisions to allow collaboration with other public, nonprofit and private agencies in order to diagnose, treat, prevent, and rehabilitate those in mental health crisis.
The bill includes provisions to start out suicide prevention programs for children and teenagers.
With the measure, the authorities would also develop awareness campaigns to promote the hotline.
COMMUNITY
No fireworks for Independence Day
Mexicali Mayor Norma Bustamante said no fireworks will be authorized for the Independence Day event.
However, the mayor clarified that the city cannot forbid fireworks company La Cachanilla from selling their products.
Legally, the city can only cite those who use fireworks.
The mayor called residents and religious organizations to not consider the use of fireworks during their events.
Bustamante said the goal is to protect people's health.
Mexicali Police warned residents about citations issued to those who violate the municipal ordinance.
– Arturo Bojorquez,
