ASSEMBLY
Lawmakers approve constitutional amendment for parental visitation
State lawmakers approved a constitutional amendment in order to protect parental rights to children’s visitation.
Assembly members Juan Manuel Molina and Dunnia Montserrat Murillo introduced a bill to also amend the Penal Code, the Civil Code, and the Judiciary Branch Organic Law in order to protect children’s rights.
The lawmakers said some parents forbid non-custodial parents and other relatives from visiting their children just for retaliation.
According to the legislators, although Baja California has advanced in the development of policy to protect children’s relationships with parents, state law had loopholes that have not allowed authorities from stopping this type of conduct.
Molina said separating children from non-custodial parents in an unjustified manner mainly impacts mothers whose legal proceedings are being delayed by judges, law enforcement, and other public agencies.
The only restrictions to the constitutional amendment would be ruled by a judge, the bill says. The bill needs to be approved by a majority of the seven city councils before its enactment.
BORDER
Woman arrested with $40,000 check
A woman was arrested by Mexican National Guard officers while crossing the border in an unregistered vehicle with a $40,000 check.
In a prepared statement, the National Guard said last week the woman was arrested on the Mexican side of the East Port of Entry. The driver took the no-declaration lane, however, the light turned red and the driver was stopped for inspection.
The National Guard said the woman could not produce documents of the SUV which she was driving which showed California license plates.
Upon inspecting her purse the officers found the $40,000 USD check. The woman, the check, and the vehicle were turned over to the Mexican Attorney General’s office.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Man arrested for false imprisonment
A man who allegedly committed false imprisonment of his girlfriend was arrested by state police officers.
The state Attorney General’s office said police officers arrested Luis Alberto “N,” in the Fraccionamiento Rincones de Puebla area. The individual had an outstanding arrest warrant for false imprisonment.
According to the agency, the suspect and the female victim agreed to meet in a Colonia Leandro Valle area park. The suspect invited the victim to another place, but the woman declined the invitation.
The parties then drove to a Colonia Solidaridad area home of the victim’s relatives. The victim attempted to get out of the suspect’s Toyota Corolla, but the man allegedly drove at excessive speed toward the San Felipe Highway.
According to the authorities, the suspect allegedly assaulted the victim with a vehicle part.
Suddenly, the victim was able to exit the vehicle and flee.
The victim filed a complaint and prosecutors were able to obtain an arrest warrant against the suspect.
COURTS
Man indicted for abduction, domestic violence
A non-custodial parent who allegedly abducted his child with a machete was indicted for abduction and domestic violence.
The state Attorney General’s office said Juan Rafael “N,” no age disclosed, was indicted on Valentine’s Day for the February 7 abduction case.
The suspect allegedly arrived at the child’s Fraccionamiento Lomas Altas home in southern Mexicali.
Juan Rafael presumably arrived with a machete and a pistol to abduct the minor. The suspect took the minor to a Fraccionamiento Jardines del Lago area home.
The child’s mother asked the suspect to return the child, but Juan Rafael allegedly threatened and injured the minor.
The judge decided to keep the suspect in prison during the trial and gave prosecutors three months to close the investigation.
CRIME
Man shot to death in rural Mexicali
A 23-year-old man was shot to death Sunday evening.
La Voz newspaper reported that Omar Filiberto “N” was taken to a Health Center in Ciudad Morelos rural town after the shooting around 6:48 p.m. on Sunday, February 19, however, authorities declared the man dead upon arrival.
A victim’s friend transported Omar Filiberto to the health center in order to receive treatment, the newspaper said.
According to the report, the victim had a shotgun wound to the head and another on the arm.
State detectives arrived at the scene. The body was turned over to the state Coroner’s office.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
