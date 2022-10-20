ASSEMBLY
Lawmakers approve National Guard constitutional reform
Lawmakers with the Commission of Government, Legislation and Constitutional Affairs voted for the bill passed by Mexican Congress to extend the militarization of law enforcement operations.
The legislation extends the participation of military personnel in law enforcement activities until 2028 — well into the next federal administration. The bill permits the president to use National Defense staff for law enforcement operations while the National Guard prepares its abilities and structure countrywide.
The bill was approved a day after Mexico's Secretary of Government Adán López Hernández visited town.
The proposal specifically mandates that the military would not substitute civilian law enforcement agencies. At the same time, the bill provides Congress with oversight and control of the military, according to Mexico Supreme Court rulings.
Days ago, the Secretary of National Defense declined to appear for a legislative hearing in Congress, instead asking that the meeting be held in military facilities.
“Suspects appeal when arrested by military staff,” Commission Chairman Juan Manuel Molina said in a prepared statement. “Citizens ask for the (military presence) for their tranquility.”
“What is pretended is to have legal certainty and move forward with human rights issues,” Assemblywoman Rocío Adame said. The lawmaker added that the bill allows states and cities to strengthen their police agencies in order to have well trained agencies in the future.
Assemblywoman Daylin Garcia voted against the bill.
COURTS
Woman indicted for kidnapping
A woman who allegedly took part in the kidnapping of an immigrant back in March was indicted by a state judge, the Attorney General’s office said.
Liliana Celeste was indicted for the March 3 kidnapping of an immigrant that first started out in a convenience store located near López Mateos Boulevard.
The suspect, along with several other individuals, arrived at the scene in a blue Dodge Neon.
The individuals allegedly promised the victim to irregularly cross him into the U.S. However, the suspects took the victim to a residence.
The agency said the suspects refused to let the victim exit the residence and was even assaulted in order to refrain him from leaving.
The victim’s significant other, who lives in the U.S., was asked $8,500 USD for his release. The victim’s girlfriend paid the cash two days later and the victim was released.
A state judge issued an arrest warrant against Liliana Celeste in August.
State police officers found and arrested the victim in a fruit store located in the Fraccionamiento Valle de Puebla area.
In the hearing, the judge denied the suspect temporary parole and gave prosecutors four months to close the investigation.
COURTS
Three indicted for robbery
Three individuals were indicted by state judges in separate cases for robbery.
In one of the cases the judge indicted David Octavio for the Oct. 4 robbery of a convenience store located in the Fraccionamiento Bosques del Sol area.
The suspect allegedly entered the store and brandished a firearm towards the cashier to demand money. The suspect fled with about $130 in Mexican currency.
The judge decided to keep the suspect in prison during trial and gave prosecutors two months to close the investigation.
In the other case, the judge indicted Andy Emmanuel and Luis Angel for the Oct. 6 robbery of a victim in the Fraccionamiento Parajes de Puebla area in southeast Mexicali.
One of the suspects allegedly brandished a machete at the victim to rob a smartphone.
The judge ruled to keep the suspects in prison during trial and gave prosecutors two months to close the investigation.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Alleged bakery robber nabbed
A man who allegedly robbed a southeast Mexicali bakery was arrested by state police officers, the Attorney General's office said.
Jorge Ivan was apprehended with an outstanding arrest warrant for the Oct. 15 robbery of a bakery in the Fraccionamiento Angeles de Puebla area.
The victim said in a complaint the suspect presumably arrived at the scene.
While an employee was putting bread in a paper bag, the suspect allegedly brandished a firearm and demanded cash and the victim's smartphone. The suspect fled on a bicycle, the agency said.
State police officers arrested the suspect on Monday.
– Arturo Bojórquez
