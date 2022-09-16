ASSEMBLY
Lawmakers approve port project
Days after a bill proposal to create a new public company to build and manage a new port in the Punta Colonet area, state lawmakers approved the proposal.
The measure was approved by legislators with the joint commissions of Government, Legislation and Constitutional Affairs and Taxes and Budget.
The bill authorizes the state to incorporate a new public company that can accept private investment to develop the decade long project.
Representatives of the Assembly senior advisor office and the auditors’ office considered the project as feasible.
According to the legislative officials, the state will not spend additional funds with the project.
Assemblyman Juan Manuel Molina said the Punta Colonet area is ideal to receive ships and can compete with the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.
The project also originally included building a railroad track from the Pacific Ocean to Mexicali, state Secretary of Infrastructure and Urban Development Arturo Espinoza said.
The $2 billion Punta Colonet port was first announced during President Felipe Calderón administration, but was cancelled on the final day of his term.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Alleged criminal arrested
State police officers arrested a most wanted alleged criminal in southern Mexicali thanks to an anonymous tip, the state Department of Public Safety said Wednesday.
The arrested suspect was identified as Narciso, 38, of San Ignacio, Sinaloa, Mexico.
The agency said the suspect is allegedly tied to a criminal gang.
The arrest took place at La Candelilla Street in the Colonia Rivera Campestre.
The authorities received an anonymous call at 9-1-1 regarding a suspicious vehicle.
Upon arrival, the police observed a man who had a green backpack.
After observing the police officers, the suspect allegedly attempted to flee on foot, but was arrested immediately.
Police agents found inside the backpack a 9 mm firearm with a magazine and eleven ammunition bullets.
Also, the police reported finding 107 small bags with 86 grams of methamphetamine, 35 bags with 16 grams of heroin, 18 bags with 20 grams of cocaine and 61 bags with 164 grams of marijuana.
The suspect was arrested and transported to the Mexican Attorney General’s office.
PUBLIC UTILITIES
State agency announced $5 million project investment
The state Public Utilities Commission of Mexicali announced the second phase of a series of public works projects to improve rainwater drainage.
The project includes an investment of $5 million or 100 million pesos.
Commission Director Armando Carrazco said the project will improve services to over 37,000 residents of 20 neighborhoods.
According to the state official, over 13,000 meters of pipes have already reached its lifetime.
Of the 2,921 kilometers of pipes the city has about 41 kilometers that have reached its lifetime – especially in the oldest city areas.
Half of the funds come from the US Environmental Protection Agency through the North American Development Bank and a quarter comes from the Mexican National Water Commission. The agency has appropriated the rest of the funds.
Carrazco said the project is expected to help stop the spill of untreated water into the New River, prevent public health issues and reduce clogging problems.
– Arturo Bojorquez,
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.