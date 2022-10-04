ASSEMBLY
Lawmakers ask Mexicali to act on violence against women
State lawmakers approved a resolution that calls the City of Mexicali to address violence against women.
The proposal which also includes the City of San Felipe was introduced by Assemblywoman Michel Sanchez.
The resolution calls city officials, including council members, to enact municipal ordinances to address violence against women.
State law to combat violence against women was enacted in June 2008 included provisions that call cities to enact local ordinances regarding the issue.
Sanchez said the cities of Tijuana, Ensenada, Rosarito Beach, and Tecate had already enacted ordinances.
The lawmaker recalled that all cities were included in the warning issued by the National Human Rights Commission based on the high numbers of crimes committed against women.
The warning mandates states and cities must implement actions to stop crimes against women.
BORDER
California ban on polluting vehicles expected to affect Baja California
A businessman told a newspaper Baja California will get impacted by the recent decision of the California Air Control Board to ban polluting vehicles by 2035.
National Chamber of Industry in Mexicali Chairman Alberto Sánchez Torres considered that the policy approved in August by CARB to promote electric vehicles in California will leave fuel vehicles that will now be declared as obsolete south of the border.
The businessman said the state must implement an efficient smog check inspection program while the Mexican government must reinforce its customs agency to stop fuel vehicles from being illegally imported.
At the same time, Baja California must install charging stations for electric vehicles driven by visitors.
COURTS
Man sentenced for double homicide
A man who was convicted of two homicides and the attempted murder of a third individual was sentenced to 53 years in prison.
The state Attorney General's office said Juan José, no age reported, was sentenced for the murder of an individual identified as Santiago and an unidentified man.
Also, the individual was sentenced for the attempted homicide of a third man.
The incident took place in June 2019 in downtown's Mariachi Park.
That day, the police received a report of three injured victims.
Upon arrival, police officers reported two men dead and another man with injuries caused with a knife.
Witnesses told the police the suspect was a homeless man.
Police agents found the suspect in possession of a knife.
ENVIRONMENT
No fireworks permit issued for baseball games
The City of Mexicali will not issue fireworks permits for the inauguration of the upcoming baseball season.
Mexicali Director of Environmental Protection Manuel Zamora told La Voz newspaper the club plans instead to use technology during the baseball games held locally.
Zamora said in fact that no fireworks permits are expected to be issued for any kind of event based on Mayor Norma Bustamante instructions.
During the last Independence Day event the state held a drone based act instead of fireworks.
– Arturo Bojorquez,
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.