ASSEMBLY
Lawmakers request congressional approval of medical marijuana
State lawmakers with the Commission of Health approved a resolution that seeks to request Mexican Congress enact legislation in order to permit nationwide use and sale of medical marijuana.
The measure must first go to the floor in order to make the formal congressional request. Assemblywoman Monserrat Rodriguez originally introduced the bill back in June. The bill was approved 4-0 with the abstention of Assemblywoman Alejandrina Corral of the National Action Party.
The measure seeks to mandate the Mexican Department of Public Health to set a policy that regulates the sale, production, and research of the medicinal use of marijuana and all cannabis products.
In June 2017, Mexico enacted legislation to allow the use and research of medical marijuana.
The lawmaker said although much has been achieved since Mexico has no cannabis dispensaries, Assemblywoman Rodriguez proposed to modify Mexican law to allow the opening of such dispensaries.
The lawmaker considered the proposed legislation would open doors to alternative medicine for patients with glaucoma, arthritis, HIV, Alzheimer's disease, cancer, asthma, epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, serious pain and other illnesses.
INFRASTRUCTURE
State rehabilitates New River canal
In order to provide a solution to the issues at the Río Nuevo Boulevard the Department of Infrastructure, Urban Development and Territorial Reorganization (SIDURT) began installation on Wednesday of the new concrete upper slabs on the boulevard along the affected sections.
The project seeks to rehabilitate circulation on the road.
Secretary Arturo Espinoza-Jaramillo said 10 service points have been identified along the road between Lázaro Cárdenas Boulevard and Terán Terán Avenue. Eight of those service points are located on the ridge and two more are on the roads.
All of them are of priority order for their immediate rehabilitation, the secretary said.
On Wednesday, January 18, department staff began working on the busiest intersections — Castellón Boulevard and Terán Avenue, and New River Boulevard and Lázaro Cárdenas Boulevard.
The secretary said repair work on the eight remaining points will begin once the two repairs are completed on holes located on the road, which is expected to be completed in March.
Espinoza Jaramillo stated the agency will maintain constant communication with the City of Mexicali, as well as with the Mexicali State Public Services Commission, with the aim of providing citizens with safe roads and thus granting efficient and quality mobility.
BUSINESS
Chamber criticizes new tobacco law
The Mexicali Chamber of Commerce announced its opposition to the new tobacco control regulations that came into effect Monday, January 16.
In a prepared statement, the chamber said although the organization supports a public policy that protects consumers’ health, the new regulations represent an invasion of legislative abilities, a violation of trade freedom and commerce competition.
According to the chamber, the regulations are beyond the Mexican administration’s abilities, and as such, must be first approved by Congress.
Mexican Law allows the exhibition of tobacco products in businesses, the chamber said.
According to the chamber, eliminating the display of cigarettes benefits the already more famous brands and causes inequality and lack of competition.
Residents, business organizations, and other organizations provided over 900 comments that were not heard by the authorities, the chamber said.
In Mexico, tobacco is legal and regulated by Tobacco Control General Law, the chamber said.
The chamber also said the new regulation will impact small businesses already affected by the pandemic and high inflation rates by increasing operations costs and reduction of sales. The chamber added that the new regulations contain multiple violations of trade agreements.
The Mexican Chamber of Restaurants, the National Alliance of Small Merchants and the National Association of Convenience Stores, and Departmental Stores also opposed the regulations.
Regulations forbid businesses to display cigarettes or tobacco products, while smoking is prohibited in bars, hotels, sports arenas, concert venues, parks, and any other public space with collective concurrencies like colleges, schools, universities, and public transit buses, whether indoors or outdoors.
Mexico is home to about 16 million smokers and, on average, 173 people die every day of tobacco-related illnesses.
With these regulations, the Mexican government expects to prevent 49,000 deaths and 292,000 people ill from tobacco-related sicknesses in the next decade.
Also, the government hopes to save 155 billion pesos – or $8.15 billion USD – in public healthcare services.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
