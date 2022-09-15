ASSEMBLY
Lawmakers revive decade-long port project
State lawmakers with a legislative commission revived Tuesday, a project to construct a decade-long port project.
The $2 billion Punta Colonet project was originally announced in 2010 by then President Felipe Calderon.
This time state legislators with the Commissions of Government, Legislation and Constitutional Affairs, as well as with the one of Taxes and Budget approved a resolution to relaunch the project.
Assemblyman Juan Manuel Molina said the project requires legislative approval to create a public-private partnership that would eventually seek federal approval.
The Colonet area is ideal to compete with the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, the lawmaker said.
The project includes a railroad that would travel northeast to the Mexicali border.
State Secretary of Infrastructure Arturo Espinoza said the project can start with managing 1.5 million containers.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
DC fugitive arrested
A Washington, DC woman was arrested by state police officers with two outstanding arrest warrants, the state Department of Public Safety said.
According to the authorities, Sabrina Doe, 25, was found and detained in Mineros Avenue, between J and I streets.
The agency said the suspect allegedly fled to Mexico in order to avoid her arrest in the US.
The agency added that the San Diego Police Department reported that the suspect had two outstanding arrest warrants.
One of the warrants was issued in March 2018 for possession of a vehicle reported stolen and the second was issued in April 2021 for possession of drugs.
The woman was turned to the appropriate authorities for her deportation, the agency said.
COURTS
Man indicted for sexual abuse of ex girlfriend
A man was indicted by a judge for alleged sexual abuse of his girlfriend in a rural Mexicali home.
The state Attorney General's office said Cristian Doe, no age reported, was indicted for the May 2017 case that occurred in the Ejido San Luis Potosí rural town.
The suspect presumably arrived in the victim's home where she lives with their common children.
The authorities said the victim allegedly asked the suspect to leave.
However, the suspect allegedly took the victim instead by the neck and forced her into a bedroom where the sexual abuse occurred.
The suspect then fled from the scene.
The judge ruled to keep the suspect in prison during trial and gave prosecutors a month to close the investigation.
COURTS
Trio indicted for robbery of driver
Three men were indicted by a state judge for their alleged involvement in a Sept. 4 robbery of a driver.
The state Attorney General's office said the judge indicted Angel Antonio, Sergio Raudel and Jose Antonio.
The suspects were allegedly involved in the robbery of a driver who works for the Chinese based platform Didi.
According to the authorities, the suspects boarded the taxi cab in Zaragoza Avenue.
The suspects asked the driver to take them to the Mexican Institute of Social Security hospital.
However, one of the suspects brandished a knife and robbed the driver of a wallet, 1,500 pesos, personal documents, an iPhone 12 and a red 2022 Kia vehicle.
The suspects presumably assaulted the victim.
The driver was injured in the left arm and the face.
The judge decided to keep the suspects in prison during trial and gave prosecutors two months to close the investigation.
HOLIDAY
State closes Friday
As Mexico celebrates its Independence Day the state of Baja California plans to close down its facilities.
State Executive Officer Rocío López said the holiday is observed both in state law and labor agreements.
All staff with the state of Baja California and its agencies will take the day off.
Some law enforcement and public health offices will remain open just for emergencies, López said.
The executive officer said services resume Monday.
Mexicali’s General Hospital Director Miguel Romero said emergencies will remain open for those who need healthcare services, including surgery, intensive therapy and others.
Also, the blood bank will remain opened, while medical consultations will resume Saturday, Romero said.
– Arturo Bojorquez,
