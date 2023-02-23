BUSINESS
Lithium extraction date unknown
A state official said no date has been set in order to start extracting lithium from local geothermal fields.
Mexico's national lithium company must first study the amount of the mineral in the state that can be extracted, Baja California Secretary of Economy Kurt Honold told La Voz newspaper. Those studies are expected to be conducted within a year.
Mexicali's Cañón del Diablo area in the geothermal fields of Cerro Prieto are under consideration for mining.
All lithium reserves found will become property of the Mexican Department of Energy, Honold said.
Once lithium studies are finished, the government will contract private companies for lithium mining. Those companies must be American, Canadian or Mexican.
Sec. Honold expects that such companies are installed in Mexicali.
ECONOMY
Expenditure in groceries increases 45%
Mexicali families increased their grocery expenses by 45% in a year.
Mexicali Chamber of Commerce President Lidia Granados told La Voz newspaper prices of eggs, tortillas and milk have sky rocketed expenditures upwards.
This week, the price of a carton of eggs has surpassed the $5 USD threshold in some stores.
The newspaper said in the case of tortillas prices have reached about $1.50 USD per kilogram, or around two pounds.
Prices of items like lentils, beans, bread and soap have also gone up.
Granados said price increases have impacted both customers and businesses.
STATE
Mexican rodeo declared as cultural heritage
Mexican rodeo, known in Spanish as Charrería, was declared a cultural heritage in Baja California.
The declaration decree was published in the State's Official Periodical on Friday, February 17.
State Secretary of Culture Alma Delia Ábrego said Baja California is home to several charro associations, as well as 20 sites to practice the activity, schools of judges and charrería.
“Charrería in Baja California has become a specialized activity divided in several categories,” Sec. Ábrego said. “It’s a sport that is part of (the state's) historic, social and cultural development.”
The designation seeks to protect Baja Californians' cultural rights. So far, the stage has issued 20 declarations that include sites, structures, protected areas, cultural activities, museums, libraries and archives.
In 2016, the UNESCO declared charrería as part of Cultural Patrimony of Humanity.
COURTS
Activist declared not guilty
A San Felipe activist who was arrested over two years ago was released from prison after a Mexican judge declared him not guilty.
La Crónica newspaper said relatives and lawyers of fishermen leader Sunshine Antonio Rodríguez Peña announced the verdict on Tuesday, February 21.
The activist was originally arrested under charges of the traffic of Totoaba — a large marine fish, a species endemic to the Sea of Cortez and under threat of extinction.
In a video, Sunshine’s brother Antonio Rodríguez said prosecutors with the Mexican Attorney General’s office were unable to prove any of their allegations.
“We were lucky to have a judge who did his job,” Antonio Rodríguez said. “It was proved no evidence could demonstrate any crime.”
Sunshine Rodríguez was arrested in San Felipe within the month of November 2020. Since then hearings were delayed.
The Mexican Attorney General’s office accused Sunshine of organized crime related to environmental violations.
Judge Enrique Hernández said the allegations were unfounded as prosecutors based the accusations in declarations and assumptions taken from media outlet reports.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.