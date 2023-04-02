CITY
Mexicali anniversary concert price tag revealed
The concert held by Los Tigres del Norte band for Mexicali’s 120th anniversary cost 8.1 million pesos, or about $411,111 USD. The concert was held in the Civic Center square on Saturday, March 18.
Concert funds came out from the State Institute of Culture, according to the contract made public through a Freedom of Information Act request.
Originally, Mexicali Mayor Norma Bustamante said several undisclosed businessmen donated funds for the act.
State Secretary of Culture Alma Delia Abrego Ceballos signed the contract with a company named Tecnologías para la Vida, represented by General Manager Jesús Manuel García García.
COURTS
Kidnapped immigrants guard
sentenced
A man who was arrested seven years ago while guarding a group of kidnapped immigrants was sentenced by a state judge to 50 years in prison.
The state Attorney General’s office said Fernando Carlos Catalán Valencia was convicted and sentenced for aggravated kidnapping.
Catalán Valencia was arrested on December 13, 2016, in a residence located in the Colonia Huertas del Colorado area.
The convicted man and several co-conspirators took three immigrants to the house in order to cross them illegally into the U.S. However, the kidnappers threatened the victims with firearms, took the immigrants’ belongings and tied them by their hands and feet.
Catalán Valencia and the minor were in charge of keeping an eye on the victims.
The agency said the victims were assaulted and forced to dial family members to pay for their release under threats of seeing their fingers amputated or killed. Relatives were requested to pay up to $8,000 USD, the agency said.
Eventually, the immigrants were released by state troopers with the Anti-Kidnapping Unit.
DRUGS
Fentanyl use on the rise
A state official said fentanyl use among drug consumers is on the rise.
This year, 3 out of every 4 bodies have reportedly been positive for fentanyl, State Coroner’s office Director César Raúl González told La Voz newspaper.
Last year, fentanyl was the second most-used drug among consumers.
The agency started investigating fentanyl use back in July in order to determine how many people have died after consuming such a drug.
Last year, 49% of bodies were positive for drugs, with 33% on fentanyl. Most of the victims were male 31-35 years of age, González told the newspaper.
Beginning in 2023, the agency has tested all bodies for drugs.
Hijo Pródigo Rehabilitation Center manager Santiago Raygoza told the newspaper the drug was first detected in Mexicali six years ago.
Raygoza said most of those admitted to the center consume methamphetamine, which is mixed with fentanyl.
The drug, which has caused dozens of thousands of deaths in the U.S., is way stronger than morphine and makes consumers unconscious for up to 10 minutes.
The newspaper said producing fentanyl is less expensive than other drugs and smugglers obtain higher returns.
Consuming over two milligrams of fentanyl leads to overdosing, Baja California Psychiatric Institute Director Víctor Salvador Rico told the newspaper.
Rico said while the most consumed drug in Baja California is methamphetamine, fentanyl is the most lethal.
According to state Secretary of Public Safety Leopoldo Aguilar, fentanyl seizures increased to 415 kilograms this year from 187 kilograms in 2022 – a 220% increase.
Since December, the Mexicali Police Department has seized 21,200 fentanyl pills.
INFRASTRUCTURE
City plans new botanical garden
The City of Mexicali plans to build a new botanical garden in Vicente Guerrero Park.
As of this week, the project is in the planning stage, Mexicali Environmental Protection Director Manuel Zamora told La Voz newspaper.
The authorities seek to make the new garden a recreational, educational and tourist attraction for residents and visitors. Given the city is planning the project’s concept, the official was unable to provide cost estimates.
The project includes the remodeling of certain areas, as well as the rehabilitation of others, including restrooms.
The Departments of Public Works and Planning are taking part in the project which is expected to modify park usage.
The garden would include local species, as well as others from regions like La Rumorosa, Sonora, and the Cucapah mountains.
Once the planning stage concludes, the project will be turned to the Treasurer’s Office in order to seek funds, the director said.
According to Zamora, the entrance would have a cost for visitors in order to make the new botanical garden self-sufficient.
CULTURAL ARTS
College headquarters declared cultural heritage
The Autonomous University of Baja (UABC) Dean’s Office was recently given the declaration as cultural heritage by the State of Baja California.
In a ceremony held a week ago, State Secretary of Government Catalino Zavala said the declaration was issued given the building’s historical value and its actual conditions, as well as a referral of the City of Mexicali.
“The University constitutes itself a cultural patrimony for its knowledge richness and history,” Sec. Zavala said in a statement.
After thanking the declaration’s issuance, Dean Enrique Palafox committed to preserving the building that once housed the state offices.
State and college officials unveiled a commemorative plaque to celebrate the declaration of the century-old building.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
