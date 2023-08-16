ECONOMY
Although increases, employee income is low
Even though employee salaries have increased 15% in the last three years, three out of every five report incomes lower than Baja California’s median.
Roberto Valero, president of the State Economic Studies Center of Baja California, told La Voz newspaper the figures were recently released by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography.
Every two years the agency releases its nationwide income report which provides an idea of home income and spending.
The report says on average Baja Californians have monthly incomes of 29,637 pesos or about $1,852 USD. However, 60% of homes are below that average.
Incomes of the higher income tax brackets earned 11.2 times more compared to the poorest homes. However, when other income like retirement benefits, donations, remittances, and public benefits are considered, the gap increases to 27 times more compared to the poorest homes.
ASSEMBLY
Blackouts resolution approved
A state lawmaker introduced a resolution proposal that seeks to call state authorities to negotiate with Federal Electricity Commission officials to stop blackouts that have impacted thousands of homes for days.
The resolution — introduced by Assembly Speaker Manuel Guerrero — also calls for Commission General Manager Manuel Bartlett to deploy staff and technicians to solve the issue.
The resolution requests the Commission to support those who saw their appliances affected by the blackouts.
Speaker Guerrero asked Bartlett to tour the state and inform the public about the ongoing presidential projects to increase energy production and reliability.
Some urban Mexicali areas and rural towns were left without power for days after the recent storm.
Residents have complained of appliance problems caused by blackouts, the legislator said.
The Speaker said the lack of sufficient energy was caused by past neoliberal administrations that were more worried about authorizing the construction of polluting energy plants to export electricity.
The Mexican government plans to build energy plants in Puerto Peñasco and Mexicali to address energy supply needs.
Speaker Guerrero called on authorities to emphasize helping low-income families with well-being and assistance programs.
COURTS
Man indicted for double homicide
A man whom the police recently arrested for the December 2022 homicide of his ex-fiancé and the woman’s new boyfriend was indicted by a judge, per the state Attorney General’s office.
According to the authorities, the suspect was identified as Luis Miguel, 35, “El Maikol.”
Last week, a reporting party dialed 9-1-1 in order to report the driver of a black Toyota Camry that was seen in the Ejido Toluca rural town. The driver attempted to flee once the patrol car was at the scene.
The suspect, who allegedly identified himself as Maikol, was detained at the Ejido Veracruz I rural town.
The police found out the suspect was sought for the murder of a woman and a man. The double homicide was reported back on December 16 in the Ejido Quintana Roo area.
The suspect allegedly arrived at the scene and shot victims America Citlali, 21, the suspect’s ex-girlfriend, and Alfonso Gomez, 36, the woman’ then-boyfriend, to death.
The suspect was declared a fugitive since the homicide occurred.
The judge decided to keep the suspect behind bars during the trial and gave prosecutors three months to conclude the investigation.
COURTS
Man indicted for attempted murder
A state judge indicted a man who allegedly shot at another individual with a gun, according to the Attorney General’s office.
According to the agency, on February 19 a rock was thrown at a vehicle that was being driven by the intersection of San Antonio de las Minas Street and San Francisco Street in the Colonia Los Milagros neighborhood.
The driver stopped and stepped out of the vehicle.
William Aquiles, no age disclosed, allegedly brandished a firearm and shot at the driver twice.
The driver was injured in the abdomen and fled from the scene to seek medical services.
The agency said the victim and the suspect had previously had issues that led to the shooting.
The judge decided to keep the suspect under custody and allowed prosecutors to keep investigating the case for two additional months.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
