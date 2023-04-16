ENVIRONMENT
Lower Colorado River delta under rehabilitation
A nonprofit organization has been working for the last eight years in the rehabilitation of the lower Colorado River delta.
The organization said climate change has impacted the delta of a river that serves the entire region, while drought has led to a decrease of available water. This makes it necessary to recover the ecosystem in order to protect water bodies.
Nonprofit Restauremos El Colorado, or "Let's Restore the Colorado," said the area in charge of the organization has seen a significant improvement through community involvement.
The most improved area is the 155.6 acre area known as Chausse by the Francisco Murguia rural town in the southeast corner of the Mexicali Valley.
Hundreds of native trees and animals like coyotes and beavers have called the area home for the few last years thanks to the effort.
The nonprofit is part of an alliance named "Revive the River" (in Spanish), which works in the improvement of water management, ecosystem protection and quality of life betterment for local residents.
The alliance has divided the area in order to improve conditions in the lower Colorado River delta and some rural towns along the river.
Nonprofit restoration manager Genesis Alarcon said after years of monitoring, water management and plant production the organization is now preparing for receiving visitors during the next months that will be able to take part in seminars and walk by the restored area.
SPORTS
Football player invited to Canadian League tryouts
A Mexicali football player was invited weeks ago to take part in the tryouts for the Canadian Football League (CFL).
In a prepared statement, CETYS College said Erick Alonso Perez-Negron Rivera traveled to the event, held last month in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.
The player is a guard with the Zorros team and is now in the seventh semester of the industrial engineering program in Mexicali.
Perez-Negron Rivera was invited to the so-called Combine in which the CFL identifies potential players.
"I felt like I was in a movie," Perez-Negron Rivera said in the statement. "It was the closest I've seen to a professional experience."
The player said representing both his country and his college in the Canadian Combine was an incredible experience. The college student-athlete was preparing for the tryouts earlier this year, having it come to fruition a couple of weeks ago.
The Canadian Football League draft will take place on May 2.
STATE
Utility commission opens new downtown office, museum
The State Public Utilities Commission of Mexicali recently opened a new office downtown that also includes a water museum.
The new office is a few steps south from Mexicali's Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Cathedral church, named Catedral de Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe in Spanish.
Commission Manager Armando Carrazco said the museum's goal is to promote the so-called 'Culture of Water.'
The museum is part of an educational effort held by the commission that seeks to contribute to spreading knowledge of water issues in the city with family oriented interactive activities.
The project includes exhibits about the Colorado River flow as well as the history of local water infrastructure.
Besides the cash register to pay water bills and customer services, visitors will be able to see interactive designs and infographics to the joy of children and teenagers.
BORDER
Mexicali artist develops mural at border crossing
Mexicali artist Jesus Fino seeks to strengthen the sisterhood between Mexicali and Calexico through a new mural in the border area.
La Voz newspaper said the artist looks to create a new narrative through art by making people identify themselves as border residents with the help of his mural.
The mural depicts a tired worker and a housewife intertwined in daily activities. The idea is to blend cartoons and immigration issues in the mural that represent sisterhood between both communities, the artist told the newspaper.
Fino is looking for support from binational authorities to move forward with the mural that seeks to further connect Mexicali and Calexico.
Today, the artist is working on another mural that combines Pugs, coffee and characters from the award-winning television series "Breaking Bad."
Fino said the mural would be visible from both cities.
The artist has been working on other murals that mix Mexicali life with other cartoon characters as well, such as SpongeBob Squarepants, Naruto, Dragon Ball, and others, according to the newspaper.
Fino first started working with graffiti art and eventually attended the School of Arts.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
