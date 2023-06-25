ECONOMY
Lower dollar rate exchange reduces remittances
A specialist said that the lower rate exchange of the U.S. currency has led remittance receivers to obtain fewer pesos.
However, the State Center of Economic Studies of Baja California said residents living abroad have sent more dollars.
La Crónica newspaper reported remittances in dollars had increased 6.7%, but the lower rate exchange has hit receivers.
In the first quarter of the year, Baja California recorded $342.4 million USD — higher than the $320.8 million USD reported in the same period of 2022.
However, the amount of remittances in pesos is 6.3 billion or 183.3 million pesos less than in 2022.
Tijuana homes received $184 million USD of those remittances, followed by Mexicali with $72 million USD.
Remittances received by Mexicali homes increased by 11.5%.
The newspaper said it is expected Mexico's currency will remain strong and inflation under control for the rest of 2023.
ASSEMBLY
Lawmaker proposes housing sale bill
A state lawmaker introduced a bill that seeks to reform the Civil Code in order to allow automatic registration of sold houses up to 2 million pesos or about $119,047 USD.
The bill was introduced by Assemblyman Juan Diego Echavarría, of the conservative National Action Party. According to the legislator, the Civil Code allows private sale contracts of homes up to a million pesos without the need for a notary public, a judge, or a public recorder.
If enacted, the measure would double the price of homes that would be sold through private contracts and avoid recording, facilitating the recording of properties.
According to Mexico’s National Association of Notaries Public, nationwide about 10 million homes are not properly recorded.
The lawmaker said the bill seeks to strengthen access of homeowners to recording their homes.
PUBLIC HEALTH
State opens hydration homes
The State Department of Public Health has opened over 200 hydration homes where those affected by heat can protect themselves.
The agency said in a prepared statement that volunteers are working under the program in 207 homes adapted as hydration sites. At these homes, residents can have access to a Suero Vida Oral — a drink full of electrolytes that helps them recover from dehydration and other heat-related illnesses.
Last year, the agency opened 179 hydration homes in Mexicali where volunteers educate people to protect themselves from high temperatures.
Also, the agency plans to donate these drinks to immigrant shelters and convenience stores to help those who need them.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.