Presidential candidate promises lower energy rates
Presidential candidate Adán López promised Friday to lower energy rates in Mexicali.
During a meeting with Mexicali residents on June 30, López, a former Secretary of Government, briefly said Baja California will eventually see lower rates. The candidate did not elaborate on the issue.
Lopez, also a former Governor of Tabasco, arrived at the stage over two hours late at the same site where rival and former Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum held an event earlier last week, according to media reports. Lopez spoke for about half an hour.
Many residents were transported in buses from rural towns for the event.
Man arrested for sexual abuse of a minor
A man was recently arrested for allegedly touching a minor inappropriately.
La Voz newspaper reported a 16-year-old girl was allegedly touched by the 66-year-old suspect in a public transit bus. Witnesses reported the incident to the police.
Police officers arrived at Héctor Terán Avenue to arrest the suspect, who was identified as Jesús “N,” with no age reported.
The suspect was transported to a police substation in Eastern Mexicali.
Two dead in police-related shooting
Two men died early Sunday during a police-related shooting, according to media reports.
La Crónica newspaper reported the July 2 incident occurred on a road located by the Ejido México rural town.
Police officers attempted to stop the suspects, however the driver declined to stop and a suspect allegedly started shooting at the police.
The police eventually found the Honda Civic abandoned, and a pistol.
Police agents found the suspects while burning down a Jeep Cherokee on a road that leads towards Ejido Hermosillo rural town.
According to police reports, the suspects allegedly shot at the agents, who responded back to the fire, killing one of the suspects.
At the second scene, the police found a black firearm, two firearm magazines, and a police vest.
The second suspect was found dead in the Ejido Tabasco rural town.
According to the police, the suspects were allegedly involved in several robberies that occurred in eastern Mexicali.
A similar case was reported Friday evening, June 30, in the Ejido Tamaulipas rural town.
According to the report, two individuals were shot by Mexicali police agents who responded back to a shooting.
The suspects presumably threatened the driver of a blue Chrysler PT Cruiser and the suspects fled in the vehicle.
Police were able to find the suspects in the Ejido Jiquilpan rural town. The driver ignored the police commands and a chase ensued.
The suspects shot at the police and injured an officer and the police agent was transported to a hospital.
Police agents shot back at the suspects who were killed at the scene. The police seized two rifles, two police vests, and three magazines.
Teenager loses leg in a vehicle accident
A teenager lost his left leg after an individual crashed his vehicle in the victim’s home.
According to media reports, the incident took place early Saturday, July 1, in the Fraccionamiento Jazmines area. A reporting party notified the police about the accident.
Upon arrival, police agents and paramedics found the victim with his left leg amputated.
The police arrested at the scene the driver of a gray Lexus who was identified as Jonathan “N,” 21.
According to the report, the driver allegedly impacted a wall and ran over the victim who was in the home's yard.
The suspect was arrested for causing damages and injuries. The teenager was transported to a hospital under severe conditions.
