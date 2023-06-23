LAW ENFORCEMENT
Major cannabis garden found
State police officers and military personnel found and seized a major cannabis garden located by the Laguna Salada area east of Mexicali.
The state Department of Public Safety said Wednesday that over a million marijuana plants were located in a property of 47,507 square meters or 11.7 acres.
Law enforcement agents had to use off-road vehicles and a helicopter to access the garden.
Police agents and military personnel destroyed the plants on site.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Five caught in rural Mexicali with guns
Five men were arrested in a rural town with several rifles and a vehicle reported stolen in the U.S., the state Department of Public Safety said.
The arrest took place in the Ejido Nezahualcóyotl rural town.
The agency told police agents were patrolling the area when a Hummer was observed being driven in reverse from a garage. The agency said agents were able to observe an artifact similar to a firearm inside the vehicle.
Police agents found three R15 rifles, an AK47 rifle, nine firearm magazines, and 212 ammunition rounds inside the Hummer. The police also found three radios.
According to the agency, the 2006 Chevrolet Hummer was recently reported stolen.
The suspects were identified as Luciano, 48, of Guasave, Sinaloa, Mexico, Misael, 19, of Mexicali, Samuel, 41, of Caborca, Sonora, Mexico, José Damian, 32, of Culiacan, Sinaloa, Mexico, and Jahir, 25, also of Culiacan, Sinaloa, Mexico.
The suspects, the firearms, and the vehicle were turned over to the Mexican Attorney General’s office.
ASSEMBLY
Lawmaker introduces public parking lots bill
A state lawmaker recently introduced a bill that, if enacted, would regulate private parking lots.
Assemblymember Juan Diego Echavarría, of the conservative National Action Party, said in a prepared statement that the bill seeks to get rid of the lack of responsibility from parking lot owners regarding vehicle damages or theft.
According to the lawmaker, parking lot owners have been abusing legal loopholes affecting clients and users.
The law proposal was turned over to legislative commissions for discussion.
Also, Echavarría said owners charge clients significant fees while violating ordinances.
The proposed law includes provisions to allow cities to regulate fees and even suspend or cancel licenses to constant abusers, as well as mandatory insurance for customers.
COURTS
Men indicted for robberies
Two men were indicted separately by state judges for their alleged involvement in a couple of robberies, according to the state Attorney General’s office.
According to the authorities, in the first case, a judge indicted Brian Alexis for the January 2021 robbery of a gas station in the Fraccionamiento Valle del Pedregal area.
The suspect and an accomplice allegedly attempting to rob an employee with a firearm. The victim was hit in the head with the gun, the agency said. Witnesses dialed 9-1-1 for police agents could arrest the suspect.
In the second case, a judge indicted Miguel Angel for the June 2 robbery of a gas station located in the intersection of Lázaro Cárdenas Boulevard and Eleventh Street in the Colonia Nuevo Mexicali area.
The suspect allegedly robbed the gas station employee with a knife and stole cash. Mexicali Police officers arrested the suspect blocks away.
The judges decided to keep the suspects in prison during trial and gave prosecutors a month to close the investigation.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
