CRIME
Man abducts minor
A 27-year-old man allegedly abducted a 14-year-old minor and took the victim to the state of Nayarit.
State Attorney General Ricardo Carpio said the suspect was charged with child abduction.
Earlier this week, relatives of Mitzi Xiomara held a demonstration to demand that authorities find the girl alive. The minor was reported missing earlier last week.
Attorney General Carpio said the teenager took a platform taxi service. Once at the Mexicali bus depot, the minor was picked up by the suspect, whose identity was not revealed. The suspect allegedly traveled back to his home state in a vehicle.
Carpio said the minor and the victim presumably have held conversations for over a year.
The suspect allegedly traveled to the city in order to take the minor to the state of Nayarit and the minor was housed at the suspect’s residence.
The suspect faces a prison term of up to 10 years.
The attorney general explained the minor traveled to the state of Nayarit by her own will.
COURTS
Man sentenced for homicide
A state judge sentenced a man charged with a 2007 homicide to 23 years in prison.
The state Attorney General’s office said Miguel Ángel Meza Campillo, no age reported, was sentenced for the October 2007 homicide of Manuel Salvador “N.” The incident was reported in a community bar of the Ejido Quintana Roo rural town.
According to authorities, the suspect and the victim held an argument that led to a fight.
Meza Campillo left the site but returned moments later. The convicted man injured the victim with a knife.
The victim succumbed to the injuries and Meza Campillo fled from the scene.
ENVIRONMENT
Air quality improves
The air quality levels in Mexicali have improved so far during January.
Nonprofit organization Redspira Director Alberto Mexía told La Crónica newspaper this month’s air quality has been the best in four years.
The levels contrast with those recorded in December. On Christmas, the city recorded the worst air quality in years.
Mexía told the newspaper January has been “complicated” in terms of air pollution every year due to low temperatures that avoid small particles from spreading out.
During the month, only four days have been considered with bad air quality levels. However, Mexía said this does not mean excellent levels were reported the rest of the days. It only means levels were not extremely bad.
As of this date in 2022, the month of January recorded 10 days with bad air quality, while in 2021 there were 13, and a dozen in 2020.
Mexía went on to say weather conditions have helped this year to improve air quality, especially wind and showers.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
