Man caught for false imprisonment
A man was arrested by state police officers for allegedly keeping his fiancé and her children against their will.
The state Department of Public Safety said in a statement the suspect was identified as Luis Armando “N,” 35, of Tangancícuaro, Michoacán, Mexico. The arrest took place in a home located in the Parajes de Oriente area.
A reporting party told the police about a false imprisonment case involving a man, a woman, and her children.
Upon arrival, police agents heard a woman screaming. The officers entered the residence and found the suspect attempting to bind the woman by the hands.
The victim told the police the suspect allegedly hit her and the children in a consistent manner. Also, the arrested man presumably put chains on the victims in order to stop them from visiting friends and family members.
The victims declined to report the case for fear of retaliation.
The suspect was arrested and transported to a prosecuting agency for processing.
Mexicali fencer wins gold
Mexicali fencer Diego Cervantes won gold in the Central American and Caribbean Games.
The Mexican National Sports Commission said Cervantes won the gold medal in the individual floret category on Monday, July 3.
Cervantes defeated rival Cristian Porras in the final duel.
The XXIV Central American and Caribbean Games are held in San Salvador, El Salvador.
Man indicted for sexual abuse of a minor
A man was indicted for the sexual abuse case of a seven-year-old girl.
The state Attorney General's office said the judge indicted Juan Arturo “N,” no age reported, for aggravated rape.
According to the investigation, the suspect allegedly threatened to kill the girl's parents in order to avoid the incident from being reported by the victim.
The authorities said the first time the suspect allegedly abused the then-five-year-old girl was on November 2015. The abuse allegedly kept going for three years.
The judge decided to keep the suspect in prison during trial and gave prosecutors five months to close the investigation.
Man shot dead in rural town
A man was shot to death Monday in a rural Mexicali area town, according to media reports
La Voz newspaper reported the incident occurred in the Ejido Distrito Federal rural town.
The newspaper said the 48-year-old victim's death was reported by an uncle on July 3.
Neighbors told the police had heard several shots earlier that day, but made no report to the police.
At the scene, the authorities found several bullet casings.
The victim had several gunshot wounds in the abdomen. The residence had several shooting impacts.
The newspaper stated six murders were reported on Monday.
Two nabbed with gun, drugs
Two men were arrested by state police officers under alleged possession of a firearm and dozens of grams of methamphetamine.
According to the state Department of Public Safety, the arrest took place on Monday, July 3, while agents were patrolling the Rincones de Puebla area.
According to the agency, the suspects were riding a bicycle.
After observing the patrol car, one of the suspects attempted to flee on foot. The individual threw an object on the street while the rider tried to escape by speeding up. Police officers were able to stop both individuals.
The suspects were identified as Cristian Isac “N,” 27, of Guasave, Sinaloa, Mexico, and José Abraham “N,” 25, of Mexicali.
The police seized a 9mm firearm loaded with seven ammunition rounds and a bag with 80 grams of methamphetamine.
The individuals were arrested and transported to the Mexican Attorney General's office for processing.
Man indicted for attempted homicide
A man was indicted by a state judge for the alleged attempt to kill another individual on June 24 with gasoline.
The state Attorney General's office said the judge indicted Ramiro “N,” with no age disclosed.
The suspect allegedly attempted to kill the victim in the Colonia Santa Cecilia area.
The suspect arrived at the scene and asked the victim if he remembered he promised to kill the victim. Then, the suspect allegedly threw gasoline on the victim and tried to burn the victim with a lighter.
The victim fought back, and the suspect allegedly then injured the victim with a pair of scissors.
Mexicali Police officers arrested the suspect.
The judge decided to keep the suspect in prison during trial and gave prosecutors four months to close the investigation.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
