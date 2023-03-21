CRIME
Man found dead west of Mexicali
A man was found dead with a shotgun wound on Sunday, west of Mexicali.
La Crónica newspaper said the corpse was found at 3:37 p.m. on March 19 close to Mount Signal.
Mexicali police officers arrived at the scene and found the body of a man in his mid-30s dressed on black slacks and burgundy sweater.
The man had a shotgun wound in the head.
An employee with the State Water Commission called the police to report the incident, the newspaper reported.
The body was turned over to the state Coroner's office.
Man shot to death
A 58-year-old man was found dead Saturday afternoon in the Colonia Solidaridad Social area, according to media reports.
The incident was reported to the police at 2:58 p.m. on March 18. Mexicali police officers arrived at the scene after receiving a report.
The victim was identified as Vicente Cervantes Estrella. A reporting party told the police the victim was found dead inside the home's bathroom.
Witnesses told the police a black Volkswagen Jetta with California license plates was seen leaving the area after the shooting.
Man shot in residence
A man was injured after being shot Saturday at the Colonia Baja California area.
According to media reports, the victim arrived in a vehicle at the Red Cross clinic located in the Pueblo Nuevo area.
The victim was admitted close to 2:00 a m. on March 18. The victim was identified as Juan Carlos, 38.
According to the report, the victim had four shotgun wounds to the legs. The incident occurred by Bahia Tortuga Avenue.
The victim's wife and a neighbor transported the victim to the clinic after the shooting.
The victim told the police unknown individuals shot at him from a dark colored vehicle.
The victim was eventually transported to the General Hospital.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Man sought for murder arrested
A man who authorities were looking for since September for homicide was nabbed by state police officers.
The state Attorney General's office said Angel Roberto, no age reported, was arrested for the September 5 murder of a man who was found dead inside an irrigation canal in the Fraccionamiento Angeles de Puebla area.
The victim had several injuries caused with a knife. The victim was kept against his will in a residence.
The agency said the victim and the suspect were seen in the area along the other individuals.
The suspect was booked in Mexicali Prison.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.