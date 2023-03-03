COURTS
Man indicted for sexual abuse of a minor
A state judge indicted a man for sexual abuse of a minor.
The state Attorney General’s office said the judge indicted Jaime “N,” no age reported, for the sexual abuse of a 10-year-old girl which occurred in January.
The incident was reported in a home located in an undisclosed area on New Year’s Day.
According to the agency, the suspect allegedly took the minor to a bedroom to inappropriately touched her.
The minor told her relatives about the incident and family members filed a complaint.
The judge decided to give prosecutors six months to close the investigation. In the meantime, the suspect will remain in prison.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Homicide suspect caught
A man who was sought for a May 2022 murder was arrested by state police officers.
The state Attorney General’s office said agents with the State Investigations Agency arrested Alexis “N,”, aka “Furcio,” no age reported, for the May 3, 2022 homicide.
According to the agency, the suspect and another man allegedly arrived at the victim’s residence in the Fraccionamiento Rincones de Puebla area to commit a robbery.
During the incident, the suspects allegedly killed Alfredo “N” during an assault. After the homicide, the suspects allegedly took the victim’s vehicle to flee from the scene.
The suspect was booked in Mexicali Prison under charges of homicide and robbery.
SPORTS
Rowing athlete qualifies for Central American
Tournament
San Felipe rowing athlete Alexis López qualified for the San Salvador Central American and Caribbean Games.
Along with Naomi Ramírez, López also seeks to qualify for the Pan American Tournament in Chile later this year.
The San Felipe rower, along with Miguel Carballo of Mexico City, qualified in doubles with a time of 6:37.44.
In the four-par competition, López, along with teammates André Simich, Tomás Manzanillo, and Miguel Carballo won the qualifier with a time of 7:13.60.
The San Felipe athlete was unable to qualify in singles after finishing second. Juan José Flores of Nuevo León, won the qualifier with a time of 7:14.30.
Naomi Ramírez, also of San Felipe, qualified in four-par to the Pan American Games along with Mayte Arillaga and Luis Fernández, both of Mexico City, as well as Lilian Armenta of Baja California Sur.
López and Ramírez will take part in a national camp later this month before the Pan American Tournament.
The continental tournament includes a ticket for the Pan American Games Santiago 2023, and hopefully to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
