COURTS
Man indicted for sexual abuse of stepdaughter
A man was indicted by a state judge for allegedly abusing his stepdaughter, the Attorney General's office said.
According to the agency the judge indicted Cresencio Doe, no age reported.
The incident presumably occurred on Nov. 9, 2021 in a residence located by Tulcingo Avenue in the Fraccionamiento Angeles de Puebla neighborhood.
The victim told the police the suspect allegedly entered her bedroom in Feb. 8 and sexually abuse her once again.
The judge decided to keep the suspect in prison during trial and gave prosecutors two months to close the investigation.
PUBLIC SAFETY
One dead, two injured in highway accident
A man died early Sunday and two more were injured during a highway traffic accident, according to media reports.
The incident was reported at 12:57 a.m. by the Federal Highway 5.
Police agents found the 25-year-old fatal victim inside a gray Kia Optima. The vehicle was totally damaged after getting engulfed in flames.
The insured victims were riding a gray Honda Odyssey.
The injured individuals were identified as Esperanza, 40, and Antonio, 51.
The woman was transported to a hospital of the Mexican Institute of Social Security and the man to the General Hospital.
IMMIGRATION
Deported immigrants surpass 70,000 tolls
The number of deported immigrants to Baja California during the year has already surpassed the 70,000 threshold.
According to reports of the National Immigration Institute, as of July the state has received back 72,376 immigrants.
The average is 341 daily.
The peak of deportation was recorded in March with 15,178.
Of those, 3,139 were children and teenagers, the report says.
ASSEMBLY
Lawmaker proposes liability insurance to public transit buses
A state lawmaker proposed a bill that would force public transit companies to purchase liability insurance for buses.
Assemblyman Julio César Vázquez, of the Workers Party, introduced a bill to modify the Law of Sustainable Mobility.
The lawmaker said the proposal seeks to provide certainty to passengers.
A study from the Mexican Transportation Institute revealed that traffic accidents in Baja California climbed from 491 in 2020 to 587 in 2021.
The study says fatal victims also increased from 90 to 97.
“In most of traffic accidents public transit buses are involved,” Vázquez said. “Many of these buses have no vehicle insurance policy.”
The lawmaker said victims are left unprotected.
Due to the lack of law clarity companies do not comply with state requirements.
Arturo Bojorquez
