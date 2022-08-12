COURTS
Man indicted for sexual abuse of toddler
A man who was accused by a witness of alleged sexual abuse of a toddler was indicted by a state judge, the Attorney General's office said.
According to the authorities, a judge indicted Ruben, 40, for Sunday's case reported in a hotel located by the Tijuana Highway in the Colonia Zaragoza area.
The agency said a witness observed the suspect in a hotel room while allegedly abusing a two-year-old girl.
The witness reported the incident to the police.
The judge decided to keep the suspect in prison during trial and gave prosecutors two months to close the investigation.
Teenager indicted for restaurant robbery
A teenage adult was indicted by a state judge for Saturday's robbery at the Cabanna restaurant, the Attorney General's office said.
The agency said Alonso Guadalupe, 18, was indicted for the robbery that reportedly occurred in the Plaza Gran Vida shopping mall located in the southeast intersection of Cetys Avenue and Gomez Morin Boulevard.
According to the authorities, the suspect and a 17-year-old minor arrived at the eatery around 10:33 p.m. and brandished an imitation Uzi rifle. The minor brandished a firearm towards customers and employees.
Mexicali Police said the suspects fled with 18,000 pesos or about $900, as well as two customers’ purses.
The suspects tried to flee on a motorcycle, but the vehicle did not turn on.
Mexicali Police officers arrested the suspects who attempted to flee on foot.
The adult teenager was turned to the state Attorney General's office and the minor to a teenage court.
State Attorney General Iván Carpio said the suspects are presumed to be from the state of Sonora.
Mexicali Police said the suspects were allegedly involved in 15 robberies.
STATE
Governor justifies presidential visit expenditure
Baja California Governor Marina Avila justified the transfer of healthcare funds to cover presidential tour expenditures.
In a press conference held Wednesday, the governor assured she was notified about details of the fund transfer Tuesday.
The item will be addressed, she added.
The governor's office requested transferring 3.6 million pesos or around $180,000 from an account to purchase face masks, antibacterial gel, syringes and other items for hospitals, healthcare centers and clinics to cover gubernatorial expenditures for public events, including presidential visits.
Gov. Avila said the request does not reduce the healthcare budget.
According to the governor, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador will visit the state next week.
Avila denied that presidential visits represent additional expenditures to the state.
The governor said expenses will not be incurred in unneeded areas.
ECONOMY
Job creation declines
Although in June Mexicali recorded 2,763 new jobs, the city observed a decline in that figure last month.
In July, the city recorded 455 new jobs.
The Center of Economic Studies of Baja California told La Crónica newspaper the so-called formal sector observed an impact in job creation previously to June
Between March and May the city recorded 863 new jobs.
The center said informal jobs — those that provide no benefits to workers — have increased in the year.
Trade recorded 378 new jobs, followed by Construction with 232 and Manufacturing with 213.
Agriculture reported a loss of 321 jobs, Social Services lost 300 and Mining reported 52 less jobs in June.
While Ensenada reported 1,415 new jobs last month, Tijuana lost 796 — especially in manufacturing and services.
– Arturo Bojorquez,
