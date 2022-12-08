CRIME
Man robbed cash at residence
A man was robbed of a significant amount of cash just outside his Fraccionamiento Calafia subdivision home Tuesday morning, according to media reports.
The police were notified of the incident at 10:17 a.m. The victim, who was identified as Ezequiel, 52, told the police the robbery occurred after descending his company vehicle to open the home's door.
Two individuals arrived at the scene in a blue Toyota Corolla. One of the suspects brandished a firearm and demanded a bag with cash.
The second suspect attempted to take the victim's bag. However, the victim resisted the robbery and the bag got opened — leaving the cash on the street. Also, the first suspect dropped the gun and the victim realized it was an imitation firearm.
The suspects fled and left about a hundred bills at the scene totaling 35,000 pesos, or about $1,842 USD, in Mexican currency. The suspects were able to take 415,000 pesos, around $21,842 USD.
The authorities believe a third individual who was driving the vehicle participated in the robbery.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Robbery, sexual abuse suspect nabbed
A man who allegedly robbed a family and inappropriately touched one of the victims a couple weeks ago was arrested by state police officers.
The state Attorney General’s office said Ángel Fabián, no age reported, was apprehended for the Nov. 25 robbery reported in a Fraccionamiento Villa Colonial residence.
According to the authorities, the suspect and three other individuals allegedly arrived at the home at 4 a.m.
The victim was sleeping in her bedroom when one of the suspects presumably entered and brandished a firearm. During the robbery the suspect allegedly inappropriately touched the victim, the agency said.
The agency said three individuals entered the home’s garage where the victim’s husband and another relative were at and brandished firearms to threaten them. The pair was also physically assaulted several times.
The suspects took several electronic devices including a television set, a video game console, an iPhone 13, an Apple Watch, jewelry, tools, $700 and 2,000 pesos. All the items were transported in the victim’s blue Jeep Patriot.
State police officers were able to find and arrest the suspect on Saturday, December 3.
COURTS
Man indicted for sexual abuse of minor
A man who was accused of sexual abuse of a teenager was indicted by a state judge.
The state Attorney General’s office said César, no age reported, was indicted for the Oct. 3 case recorded in the Fraccionamiento Hacienda de los Portales area.
The judge decided to keep the suspect in prison during trial and gave prosecutors two months to close the investigation.
According to the authorities, the first time the sexual abuse case occurred was on Oct. 3, when the suspect was left alone with the victim.
The suspect allegedly forced the victim into a bedroom where she was presumably touched inappropriately. The next day, the suspect allegedly forced the victim into a bedroom once again to repeat the violation.
The suspect was accused once the victim’s family was notified about the crime.
– Arturo Bojórquez
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.