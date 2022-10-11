CRIME
Man robbed, injured at shopping mall
A 42-year-old man was robbed of $7,000 at gunpoint Friday afternoon in an eastern Mexicali shopping mall.
The incident was reported by noon in the Plaza Gran Via Shopping mall, just across from CETYs University, according to police reports.
The victim, who was identified as Edgar Pabel, told the police the incident took place just outside a bank branch located at the mall.
The victim told the authorities that two individuals approached him right after arriving at the bank. The suspects allegedly demanded money. The victim declined to provide the cash and the suspects presumably assaulted him.
The victim was shot in the left knee. The suspects then took the cash and fled in a white Pontiac.
Before the incident, the victim exchanged the dollars at a money exchange business.
A similar incident was reported at the same mall months ago.
COURTS
Homicide suspect sentenced for shooting at cops
A state judge sentenced a man, who has been allegedly involved in at least one homicide, to three years in prison for shooting at state police officers.
The Attorney General’s office said Brayan Fernando Dávila Medina, aka “Rodillas,” was sentenced after prosecutors and the defense attorney reached an agreement.
The incident took place on July 14, 2021 in the Fraccionamiento Infonavit Cucapah area just north of Police Headquarters.
State police officers arrived at the scene after receiving a call regarding a homicide suspect who was apparently at the site.
Dávila Medina tried to abscond in a Toyota vehicle after the arrival of the authorities.
The individual then brandished two firearms and shot at the police officers.
Dávila Medina was eventually arrested.
The individual is also involved in another homicide case.
ASSEMBLY
Lawmakers approve school backpack inspection bill
State lawmakers approved a bill that allows law enforcement agents to inspect student backpacks at schools.
The bill that modifies state Education Law was previously approved by the Commission of Education, Culture, Science and Technology.
Assemblywoman Claudia Agatón, with the Labor Party, introduced the proposal which seeks to protect school staff and students.
The measure was based on a recent ruling issued by the Mexican Supreme Court which protects students from human rights violations.
Backpack inspections held by police officers were stopped after a case was filed with the Mexican highest court.
Justices ruled that inspections must comply with appropriate local legislation.
“Our children demand protection,” Assemblywoman Agatón said in a prepared statement. “Every child and teenager in our state is at risk in a place that must be the second-most secure after home.”
The lawmaker said students are taking items that put student security at risk, including illegal substances and even weapons.
Agatón considered that parents and school staff must work now in issuing protocols to allow backpack inspections.
Commission Chairwoman Dunnia Montserrat Murillo said the bill seeks to strengthen school staff operations based on the New Mexican School policy regarding school security.
The bill mandates that the proposal becomes law the day after being signed by the Governor’s office. The State Department of Education will then have six months to issue backpack inspection protocols
CRIME
Man found dead with signs of foul play
The body of a 22-year-old Sinaloa man who recently arrived from his home state was found dead Sunday morning in the Granjas Centinela rural Mexicali area.
The victim was found on a dirt road next to a canal that leads to the Ladrillera area. The corpse was found at 11 a.m.
The police found several bullet casings close to the body.
According to police reports, the body had signs of assault and was tied by the hands and feet.
Mexicali Police officers, staff with the State Coroner's office, and military personnel arrived at the scene.
Man shot to death, another injured
Two men who were repairing a vehicle late Saturday night were shot by unknown individuals. One of the victims died at the scene, according to police reports.
The incident was reported at 11:40 p.m. Saturday, occurring near Santa Marissa Avenue in the Colonia El Coloso area.
The victim - identified as Arturo, age 32 - was found with three shooting injuries in the chest. The victim was found dead upon arrival.
The other victim was identified as Yaih, 28, who had two shooting injuries in the chest and one in the right leg. The injured man was transported to the General Hospital.
The victim told the police three men dressed in dark clothes arrived at the scene in a gray Honda CR-V and started shooting at the victims.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Four arrested with gun
Four individuals, including a minor, were arrested by state police officers close to the Mexicali Police Headquarters while traveling in a vehicle at an excess of speed and allegedly in possession of a gun.
The arrest took place by Montes de Leon Avenue in the Villas del Rey area, the state Department of Public Safety said Sunday.
Police agents stopped the driver of the vehicle that was driving in excess of speed. The agency did not disclose a description of the vehicle.
Officers arrested Glenn Jose, 18, of Victorville, Calif.; Francisco, 20, of Puerto Peñasco, Sonora; as well as Yessica, 17, and Sherlyn, 19, both of Mexicali. The latter is allegedly a local social media influencer, according to media reports.
According to the authorities, police agents found a 9mm gun loaded with 14 bullet cartridges inside the vehicle.
The suspects were turned over to the Mexican Attorney General's office.
Man dies in residential fire
A man died Saturday morning after his Colonia Carranza home got engulfed in flames, according to police reports.
The incident was reported to the authorities at J Street just across an irrigation canal.
Mexicali firefighters arrived at the scene to stop the fire. After extinguishing the fire the body was located inside the home.
The victim was not immediately identified.
Arturo Bojorquez
