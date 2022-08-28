COURTS
Man sentenced for ex-girlfriend’s homicide
A man was sentenced to 23 years in prison after being found guilty of killing an architecture student in July 2020.
The state Attorney General's office said David Alejandro Quintero Morales was sentenced for the murder of Genebit Livier.
The authorities said the victim visited the convicted man on July 31, 2020, at his Colonia Insurgentes Este neighborhood.
The couple met to discuss the end of their relationship.
The agency said Quintero Morales took the victim's phone and car keys, and then suffocated the woman to death.
The authorities explained that once dead, the victim's body was dressed with shorts and a T-shirt.
Quintero Morales took the body into the trunk of his blue 2014 Ford Focus.
The victim's black 2004 Mazda 3 was taken by the man to an area close to the intersection of Maria Herrera Avenue and Molino del Rey Street.
Quintero Morales was arrested the day of the crime and indicted a week later.
The sentencing hearing was held Tuesday.
EDUCATION
Students, teachers back to school Monday
Over 660,000 students, parents and staff will return to school Monday.
This year classes resume completely in school.
Classes were suspended after the pandemic first hit the state in March 2020.
Last year, classes partly returned to schools once COVID-19 cases went down.
State Secretary of Public Education Gerardo Solis said this time the return to school requires the active participation of parents, students, staff, teachers, and authorities.
Solis said at the national level, education authorities signed the so-called Declaration of Puebla that provides programs to reach the principles of inclusive learning.
The plan includes more flexibility for student registration, testing, promotion and grading for those who were unable to attend classes in school.
Also the authorities will provide more scholarships, school supplies and uniforms.
Solis said about 32,000 teachers will return to the over 3,800 schools statewide.
CITY
Police fines over 4,000 residents for environmental violations
Mexicali Police has fined over 4,000 residents this year for environmental violations, city authorities said.
Of those fines, close to 700 were due to water wasting, Mexicali Police Chief Pedro Ariel Mendívil told La Crónica newspaper.
According to the chief, environmental violations will be enforced more heavily after six vehicles were assigned to the Ecological Patrol Unit.
Mendívil said enforcement was suspended after the city witnessed several vehicles burned by alleged criminals.
Once the city stopped seeing these incidents, code enforcement has returned to normal.
Fines can go up to close to $600.
ENVIRONMENT
Thousands of fishes found dead in lagoon
Thousands of fish were found dead Friday in south Mexicali’s Laguna Xochimilco lagoon.
The site has been targeted by now Gov. Marina Avila for rehabilitation since her mayorship term.
The state Public Utilities Commission of Mexicali said the deaths were caused by a phenomenon named thermal rollover.
This phenomenon that normally occurs in the first or second week of September occurs when water temperature and acidity increases during showers.
Also, rain moves sediments from the bottom of the lagoon and decreases oxygen.
The commission’s Control Laboratory manager Abraham Castro said rains came almost three weeks this year.
Low oxygen and high temperatures especially affect the silver sardine that lives in Mexicali’s lagoon system and the Rio Hardy River.
Water testing showed normal parameters, Castro said.
Commission staff inspected the lagoon and found no illegal discharge of wastewater or issues with the wastewater system.
– Arturo Bojorquez,
