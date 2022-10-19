COURTS
Man sentenced for orphanage
sexual abuse case
The manager of an orphanage was sentenced to eight years in prison after prosecutors and the defense attorney reached an agreement, the Attorney General’s office said.
Jorge Alfonso Garcia, who managed an orphanage located in the Villa Verde area, was originally accused in June 2020.
The convicted man assaulted an orphanage minor starting on June 3, 2020. Garcia kept assaulting the victim for several days, the agency said.
The assault was confirmed by prosecutors through witness and victim testimony, as well as gynecological and psychological tests.
The case agreement hearing was held last week, the agency said.
CRIME
Man shot to death, woman injured
On Monday evening, a man was shot to death and a woman was injured in the Colonia Ampliación Nacionalista area, according to media reports.
The incident was reported at 7:45 p.m. by Oceanólogos Street, La Voz newspaper reported.
Upon arrival, the police found a 35-year-old male victim on the street. The male victim was dressed in a white t-shirt, short blue pants and was not wearing shoes.
The police found 30 bullet casings at the scene.
No details were reported about the injured woman.
The case was allegedly related to an abduction case reported in the Pueblo Nuevo area, the newspaper said.
Unidentified individuals allegedly abducted a man by Uruapan Street and Baja California Street alley.
Two vehicles were apparently involved in the incident – a black Jeep Cherokee and a white Nissan Acura.
Suspects shot and injured another man in the leg, the newspaper reported.
GOVERNMENT
Mexico’s top official visits town
Mexico’s Secretary of Government Adán Augusto López Hernández visited Mexicali on Monday in order to promote a bill that seeks to extend the participation of military personnel in law enforcement activities.
The bill was recently approved by Mexican Congress, but also needs approval of at least 17 state legislatures.
The Mexican official – a potential presidential candidate – said the bill’s goal is to make the country safe and peaceful again.
López Hernández held a meeting with local lawmakers and Baja California Governor Marina Avila.
“There’s fear that our children will go out to play like years before,” the Secretary said. “We need to breathe and live the beautiful aroma of freedom and security.”
According to the Secretary, a majority of Baja Californians support the use of military personnel in public safety activities.
Soldiers were first taken out of their facilities during the administration of President Felipe Calderón, a member of the conservative National Action Party. The measure was linked to the strengthening of local and state police agencies. However, the administration reduced police funds and increased the budget for the National Guard.
The bill extends the support of the Department of National Defense until 2028– well into the next Mexican administration.
If the authorities soon reach the goals of preventing crime and administering justice, “very soon we will see the light at the end of the tunnel,” said Sec. López Hernández.
The Mexican official assured crime rates are falling, but the nation still needs a last effort.
State lawmakers also discussed the bill during the meeting. Legislators with the opposition recalled that the President Andrés Manuel López Obrador administration has been the bloodiest in Mexico’s history due to the record-breaking amount of homicides.
First the authorities need an assessment of past and today’s crime rates, Sec. López Hernández said.
Assemblywoman Rocío Adame, of the president’s National Regeneration Movement Party, said the bill will get the support in the legislature.
The secretary said the military will be under scrutiny while performing police duties.
“In Baja California, we know the fundamental work of the Armed Forces and the National Guard that have professionally performed to recover peace,” the governor said in her statement.
Gov. Avila also said Baja Californians support the National Guard as an instrument to bring security back and hopes local lawmakers approve the bill as well.
The secretary and the governor met the so-called Citizens Block of Mexicali during an event held at CETYS University.
COURTS
Store robbery suspect indicted
A man along with another individual who allegedly robbed a store back in July, was indicted by a state judge, the Attorney General’s office said.
José Antonio “N” was indicted for the July 30 robbery of a store located by Independencia Avenue in the Colonia Zacatecas area.
The suspects allegedly entered the store and brandished firearms towards employees, the agency said.
The suspects took about $350 in Mexican currency from a cash register and a backpack loaded with cash from a security guard.
The individuals then fled in a gray Mitsubishi Lancer.
According to the agency, the suspects also stole a television set, two laptops, two smartphones and around $500 in Mexican currency from a Colonia Insurgentes area shopping mall.
The suspects also took part in several robberies committed in restaurants and another store, the agency said.
The judge decided to keep the suspect in prison during trial and gave prosecutors two months to close the investigation.
In a separate case, a judge indicted two men who allegedly robbed an employee of a water vending business at the Fraccionamiento Quintas del Rey area back in February.
Gabriel and Sebastian Isaac were indicted by the judge for the armed robbery in which the individuals took cash and fled in a green Jeep Patriot.
In a third case, a judge indicted Carlos Jesús, who is also known as Brian Alexis, for the Oct. 4 damage to a blue 2017 Honda Civic with California plates that was parked close to a fitness center located in the unincorporated area of Gonzalez Ortega.
The vehicle owner confronted the suspect who then brandished a knife and took the victim’s wallet with 1,000 pesos and personal documents.
– Arturo Bojórquez
