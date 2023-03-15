CRIME
Man shot to death in southeast Mexicali
Although city officials recently reported a decline in homicides compared to last year, these crimes keep being committed in the city.
La Voz newspaper reported that a man was shot to death Monday morning in the Angeles de Puebla area.
The incident was reported to the police at 6:07 a.m., on March 13, at Panzacola Avenue and La Merced Street.
According to the report, the victim was a man of about 25 years of age.
The report says the victim and the suspect had an argument that led to the shooting.
The victim was transported to a healthcare emergency center, however, the victim died while being transported.
ASSEMBLY
Lawmaker proposes criminal property bill
A state lawmaker introduced a bill that seeks to allow the state and cities to seize properties where crimes are committed.
Assemblyman Diego Echevarría, with the National Action Party, made a proposal to modify the Baja California Law of Expropriation.
The lawmaker said the bill responds to the need to update and provide new detailing of the causes to allow the state to set limitations on private property over public benefit.
The proposal includes provisions to provide seized property owners an indemnification.
At the same time, the bill seeks to seize property where criminal activity is detected in order to protect public safety. The seized property would be used for collective benefits or public interest.
The lawmaker said last year 110,000 crimes were reported in Baja California – or over 20,000 more than the previous year.
Echevarría’s proposal says the state would be allowed to demolish property where crimes like drug smuggling are committed due to the potential risk to residents.
The bill was turned over to a legislative commission for discussion.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Man sought for homicide caught
in Jalisco
A homicide suspect who Baja California authorities were searching for was arrested in the state of Jalisco, according to media reports.
State Attorney General’s office said Víctor Manuel “N,” was sought for the 2021 death of a man in the Colonia Mártires de 1906 area. The suspect was arrested and transported to Mexicali.
According to the authorities, the suspect and a woman shot the victim to death while exiting his residence, located by Emiliano Zapata Avenue. After the crime, Victor Manuel fled.
State police officers from Jalisco found and arrested the suspect.
STATE
Governor appoints former boxer as interim athletic director
Baja California Governor Marina Avila announced Monday the appointment of a new interim athletic director.
The governor’s office said former boxer and congressman, Erik Morales, was appointed on an interim basis as Director of the State Sports Institute. Morales succeeds Lourdes Cañez.
The appointment was approved by the Sports Institute Board, mostly composed of cabinet officials.
Morales was a member of the Mexican legislature and is a former Tijuana Sports Institute Director.
Morales debuted in boxing at the age of 16 and five years later became a world champion. Morales fought in over 25 world championship bouts.
According to state law, the Athletic Director must hold a bachelor’s degree.
After searching in the Mexican Department of Education database no registration was found for Erik Isaac Morales Elvira – the director’s full name.
Gov. Avila called Morales to put in his best effort while holding the job.
The governor’s office did not provide a reason for Cañez’s departure. The now-former director also held the same job with the City of Mexicali during Avila’s mayoral term.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
