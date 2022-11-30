CRIME
Man shot to death at his home
A man was shot to death by three individuals in the Colonia San Luis area Monday evening, according to media reports. The incident took place at 6:20 p.m.
The victim’s 19-year-old nephew told the police about the fatal shooting. The reporting party told the police he was along with some friends at the scene when the suspects arrived. One of the suspects shot at the victim and the trio fled from the scene.
The authorities found the corpse in the hallway with a shotgun wound in an eye. Red Cross paramedics declared the man dead.
LABOR
Christmas bonus enforcement operations announced
A state official announced the payment of the Christmas bonus, called “Aguinaldo,” for all workers in Mexico.
State Secretary of Labor Alejandro Arregui said in a prepared statement that the agency plans to work similarly as occurred with the historic payment of the May bonus, called “utilidades” in Spanish.
Such bonus is based on company net income. That bonus saw an increase of 87% compared to last year, Sec. Arregui said.
“The success of this indicator is related to the excellent coordination from the agency with employers to bring awareness about legal mandates,” the secretary said.
Mexico’s labor law set the Christmas bonus payment deadline for Dec. 20 and employees are entitled to a payment equivalent to at least 15 days of work.
ENVIRONMENT
City seeks to address winter pollution
City officials recently launched a campaign to bring public awareness about winter pollution. La Crónica newspaper reported that, during winter, the city records air pollution levels of over 200 points.
City Environmental Protection Director Manuel Zamora told the newspaper the agency, along with Imperial Valley officials, started the “Ambientalízate” campaign to address the issue on a binational basis.
Zamora said more vehicles are driven during the winter season as well as fireworks use needing to be reduced. In recent mornings, the city has recorded high pollution levels which have increase in final months of the year.
The campaign seeks to call residents to stop igniting fireworks and campfires. The city also announced an enforcement effort to refrain businesses from selling fireworks, with fines of up to $450 in Mexican currency.
The Mexicali Police Department will hold operations in several city areas to detect those using fireworks while Public Works has begun detecting empty lots used to leave trash.
– Arturo Bojórquez
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.