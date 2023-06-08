PUBLIC SAFETY
Man sought for breaking vehicle windows
A man is being sought for allegedly breaking the windows of a vehicle parked just outside of a concert venue.
On social media, the victim, who was identified as Esmeralda, wrote that the 40-year-old suspect allegedly broke their SUV's windshield and the passenger's window with a baseball bat. Five women were inside the vehicle at the time of the incdient.
The incident occurred on Friday, June 2 after singer Carín León's concert at the Nido de Los Aguilas baseball stadium.
The victim said the suspect allegedly attempted to leave the parking lot quickly after the concert and almost crashed into the SUV. The suspect driver then allegedly got out of his vehicle and broke the SUV's windows.
The driver presumably insulted and threatened the victims, Esmeralda wrote.
One of the victims dialed 9-1-1 to report the incident, however, the suspect was able to flee through another gate in a gray 2005 Hyundai Accent with license plates A98NRX7.
CRIME
Four caught with gun, vests
Four men were arrested in rural Mexicali by state police officers in alleged possession of a firearm and police vests.
The state Department of Public Safety said Tuesday the suspects were arrested in the Colonia Carranza area.
The agency said the suspects were cruising in a black 2017 Hyundai Elantra with California license plates.
The driver was ignoring traffic signals and driving in excessive speed. As police agents stopped the driver and passengers showed nervousness.
The four individuals were asked to exit the vehicle for inspection.
According to the agency, the passenger had a 9mm firearm loaded with 15 cartridges. Police reportedly found a gun magazine loaded with 15 additional cartridges and two police vests.
The suspects were identified as Pablo Rene, 27, Angel Guillermo, 22, Carlos, 21, and Jesus Alexis, 25, all of Mexicali.
POLITICS
Morena announces coalition changes
The political party coalition that led Governor Marina Avila and dozens of other candidates to elected office no longer exists.
The political alliance with the leftist Workers Party and the Green Party has been dissolved for next year, National Regeneration Movement Party State Chairman Ismael Burgueño said in a press conference .
The chairman said the recent appointment of Sen. and former Gov. Jaime Bonilla to lead the Workers Party caused the decision.
Burgueño also said the party’s political council decided to vote against the coalition.
State law allows political parties to form coalitions before the elections or register the same candidates whether for all or some offices.
Sen. Bonilla has been a harsh critic of Gov. Avila, whose administration has responded by filing complaints against former appointed officials.
Chairman Burgueño said the end of the coalition was suggested by National Chairman Mario Delgado and supported by state lawmakers.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
