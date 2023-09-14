PUBLIC HEALTH
Mandatory face mask use returns
Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases, the Mexicali General Hospital has decided to implement the mandatory use of face masks once again.
In a press release, the Office of the Chief of Service said all visitors and staff must use face masks on its premises.
The announcement says security guards can deny entry to those attempting to ignore the requirement.
Staff members who fail to follow the mandatory requirement could deal with disciplinary actions, according to the hospital.
BUSINESS
Tetra Pak announces expansion
Tetra Pak of Mexico announced Tuesday the expansion of its Mexicali plant that will make it the company’s second largest worldwide.
The Swedish company plans to invest 750 million pesos or about $44.1 million USD.
According to the announcement made by the state, the Mexicali plant will add 24 job opportunities.
Locally, the Scandinavian corporation manufactures two billion lids used in its products in America, Asia, and Europe.
Baja California Governor Marina Avila said the plant will expand its facilities by 40% while renovating most of the plant and adding new equipment.
The company includes QR codes in its products to disseminate state programs and provides food to thousands of students, Tetra Pak Mexicali General Manager Ferraez said.
CITY
Bar security guard ordinance enforcement date delayed
The City of Mexicali announced another delay in the enforcement of the recently approved ordinance for bar security guards.
Mexicali Mayor Norma Bustamante said the code will not be enforced until next month. Originally, the ordinance was going to be enforced days ago.
The mayor said hundreds of bar security guards have not been trained by the state Department of Public Safety.
The new ordinance is based on a recently enacted state law that was approved as a reaction to the cases of missing customers from local bars.
Bar owners are now required to install surveillance equipment, metal detectors and have all security guards trained.
Local businessmen criticized the training due to its high cost.
According to the mayor, the delay was based on the lack of time for training.
So far, only 97 security guards have been appropriately certified.
CULTURAL ARTS
Mexican Night announced
The state Department of Culture announced the Mexican Night event that will take place over the weekend in the State’s Theatre. The event will take place Saturday at 7:00 p.m.
According to the agency, the Baja California Orchestra, along with the Choir and students of the Center of Musical Arts will perform well-known songs of Mexican musicians like “Sobre las Olas” and “Pelea de Gallos.”
The event is free of cost, but an online pass is required. Passes can be downloaded from eventbrite.com/e/concierto-noche-mexicana-con-la-orquesta-de-baja-california-tickets-716878251147?aff=oddtdtcreator.
Secretary Alma Delia Abrego said the event’s goal is to celebrate the richness of traditional Mexican music.
COURTS
Man indicted for double homicide
A man was indicted for a double homicide recorded last month.
The state Attorney General’s office said Raúl Antonio, no age reported, was indicted by a state judge for the murder of two men who were found dead in the western Mexicali Granjas Virreyes area on August 25.
According to the agency, the suspect allegedly shot at the victims in an abandoned home.
The judge decided to keep the suspect behind bars during the trial and gave prosecutors three months to close the investigation.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
