CITY
Mayor concerned with immigrant shelter issue
Mexicali Mayor Norma Bustamante expressed her concerns regarding the closing of at least four immigrant shelters due to lack of Mexican government support.
La Voz newspaper reported that the mayor said the closing will lead to chaos as municipal shelters like Albergue Peregrino do not have the capacity to receive new immigrants.
Mayor Bustamante called the Federal Electricity Commission to provide a helping hand to shelters, whose managers have been unable to pay energy bills.
Mexico Delegate in Baja California Alejandro Ruiz said days ago the government has provided up to two million pesos or around $100,000 to shelters for energy bill payment.
ASSEMBLY
Car part theft bill introduced
A state lawmaker introduced a bill that, if enacted, would penalize the dismantling and theft of vehicle parts.
Assemblywoman Michel Sánchez, of Morena, proposed an amendment to the Penal Code that would also include provisions to penalize theft of other vehicle components and accessories.
The legislator said the theft of vehicle parts has been an increasing crime.
According to Sánchez, the Penal Code only penalizes car theft, which leaves victims unprotected when vehicle parts are stolen.
The lawmaker said residents must have crimes properly legislated and written for their protection while granting due process principles.
The proposal includes penalties of at least five years in prison for those convicted of theft of vehicle parts.
COMMUNITY
Pro-life activists blame authorities for abortion referendum fate
Prolife organization representatives held Thursday a demonstration to blame state authorities for prohibiting voters decide the fate of abortion in Baja California.
In January, activists petitioned the Electoral Institute to hold a special election in order to allow voters decide whether to legalize abortion or not.
The referendum was requested after the assembly approved a bill that authorizes abortion after decades of prohibition with the exception of rape and health issues.
The petition was accompanied by signatures of 38,000 registered voters.
In April, members of the Electoral Institute Board rejected the petition.
Petitioners filed for appeals that were denied in court three times.
Activist Luis Alberto Juarez said the denial was based in inexistent grounds.
Election law says referendums related to human rights cannot be held that Juarez said does not apply in this case.
The activist recalled that Baja California's constitution still protects life from conception.
Marcela Vaquera, local representative of the National Family coalition, said the organization plans to hold seminars in marginalized communities to support women delivering their babies.
Vaquera accused former Secretary of Government and Senator Olga Sánchez and the National Regeneration Movement Party of interference in the referendum petition.
POLITICS
Opposition leader demands discipline of Governor
The state chairman of the National Action Party called lawmakers to approve disciplinary actions against Baja California Governor Marina Avila.
Party chairman Mario Osuna demanded the Assembly Speaker to turn the sentence issued by the Electoral Court against Gov. Avila to the legislature's Political Coordinating Board.
The governor was warned weeks ago along with several party members and elected officials by electoral justices for taking part in a recent campaign event.
Justices ruled in the warning the governor and dozens of politicians violated Mexican election law, including use of public funds.
The ruling included disciplinary actions that must be decided by the legislature.
Chairman Osuna asked lawmakers to issue a report about the court warning resolution.
Party lawmakers Amintha Briceño and Alejandrina Corral showed a copy of the document filed with the Assembly that includes the court ruling.
Osuna said legislators must discipline the governor as ruled by the Electoral Court.
Arturo Bojorquez
