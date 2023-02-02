CITY
Mayor justifies daughter collaboration
Mexicali Mayor Norma Bustamante said her daughter Norma Castaneda has been collaborating with the city's administration since day one.
However, the mayor said Castaneda has been doing so for free.
The mayor's statement came during a press conference held Tuesday, February 1, and after media outlets reported the city hiring of a company linked to the mayor's daughter.
Mayor Bustamante denied any nepotism or conflict of interest.
The mayor said her daughter became a consultant to the city at the beginning of the administration in 2021 and Castaneda has worked for her mother since the campaign.
The city also hired Oveishon and Idea consultants, which Castaneda has worked for years. The mayor said Castaneda, who is paid per her consulting job, stepped down from the companies.
According to her social media pages, the mayor's daughter still works for Idea consultants. Oveishon also says on its webpage that Castaneda still works for the company in legal matters.
The mayor said the companies were hired after winning an RFP and for their expertise in working on many projects in Mexico.
Mayor Bustamante said her daughter works on other projects and, along with her husband, has a good financial position.
Media reports say the city pays Oveishon about $17,000 USD per month in consulting fees.
COURTS
Men sentenced for homicide
Two men were sentenced by a state judge to 22 years in prison for homicide.
The state Attorney General’s office said Iván Alvarado González, aka “Diablo,” and José de Jesús García Cantú, aka “Pepe,” no ages reported, were also sentenced for carjacking.
The agency said the victim, who was only identified as Adrian, arrived on an undisclosed date with his 2012 Honda Civic at Alvarado González’s Colonia Santa Clara area home.
The suspects took the victim’s vehicle and then caused Adrian injuries with a knife.
The suspects then shot at the victim.
Adrian succumbed to the injuries at the scene.
According to the agency, the suspects buried the corpse in an empty lot located next to the residence. Eventually, the suspects extracted and burned the body.
The suspects were convicted after prosecutors and the defense attorney reached an agreement.
ENVIRONMENT
State, NPOs, and private company seek to protect birds
Environmental groups, a private company, and state officials launched an effort to protect several native birds, including the beaver bird.
The project plans to rehabilitate over 200 hectares, or about 494 acres, of local poplar and willow trees that are a refuge for these birds.
State Secretary of Environment and Sustainable Development Mónica Vega said, “uniting efforts we can achieve better results.”
Sempra Infrastructure is involved in the effort.
The company’s External Affairs Manager Mario López said the company took part in the effort as a socially responsible company that is committed to the development of activities that protect the environment and communities.
Representatives of the Colorado River Delta Program said the effort to rehabilitate the river forest located in the heart of Mexicali Valley is in its second phase.
This phase will allow families, students, and the general public takes part in guided tours that include information regarding Colorado River history.
In Phases One and Two, the state and the company have invested $359,000 USD.
Colorado River Senior Program Manager Francisco Zamora said the project seeks to bring awareness among people and awaken the sense of care for native birds that are part of the region’s identity.
Zamora recalled the beaver bird is under threat of extinction.
In the effort, the Sonoran Institute plans to plant over a quarter million trees in the area.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.