POLITICS
Mayor’s WhatsApp account hacked
Mexicali Mayor Norma Bustamante said her WhatsApp account was hacked by unknown individuals.
The city’s Communications Department asked the mayor’s WhatsApp contacts to ignore messages demanding cash or any other favor.
In a press release, the Department said the city is working to recover the mayor’s account.
Later on Tuesday, March 7, Bustamante said one of her contacts became a victim of hackers. The mayor said the victim somehow transferred cash to the suspect.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Professor dies at university
A college professor dies Wednesday of a respiratory issue at the School of Engineering.
La Voz newspaper said the incident was reported Wednesday evening, March 8, while the professor was teaching students in a classroom. The newspaper said the professor was 42 years of age.
Red Cross paramedics arrived and declared the man dead on the scene.
CITY
Los Tigres del Norte concert announced
The City of Mexicali plans to hold a Los Tigres del Norte concert in two weeks.
Mexicali Mayor Norma Bustamante said an undisclosed local businessmen will pay for the concert scheduled for March 18.
The event is part of the 120th Anniversary of Mexicali and will be held at the Civic Center square. The city will only be in charge of security, the Mayor said.
“For the city (the concert) has no cost,” Mayor Bustamante said. “The City will provide police agents.”
The authorities expect up to 50,000 attendants at the concert.
Mayor Bustamante said the city plans to discuss with the band to avoid playing drug or smuggling related songs, aka “narcocorridos.”
Several local bands are also expected to take part in the major concert.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
