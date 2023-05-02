ASSEMBLY
Lawmakers approve medical bill
State lawmakers approved a bill to prohibit physicians from holding surgeries without proper credentials.
State legislators said the bill seeks to protect patients from malpractice. The bill was introduced months ago after a series of medical malpractice made public by patients both locally and from the U.S. The bill mandates physicians to publicly show their credentials to patients and in advertising.
The bill was jointly introduced by Assemblywoman Monserrat Rodriguez and Governor Marina Avila. The proposal was first approved by members of the Commission of Health back on Wednesday, April 19.
Proponents said several medical associations had requested the legislation to go after physicians who pretend to be specialists in certain surgery practices but without proper credentials.
At the same time, physicians said colleges and universities offer programs that are not properly registered before public agencies.
Assemblywoman Rodriguez said the bill makes it mandatory for physicians from other states to first register with the Department of Professions before practicing medicine in Baja California.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Man sought for homicide caught
A man sought for a June 2014 homicide was arrested in the state of Veracruz.
The state Attorney General's office said Ebiel “N,” no age reported, was arrested in the Colonia Ampliación Progreso area.
The suspect and the victim had issues that led to the murder. The victim was killed by head trauma and had signs of suffocation, the agency said.
The suspect fled to Yanga, Veracruz, after the crime in order to avoid arrest however, detectives were able to find the suspect, who was arrested by Veracruz state police officers.
After his arrest the suspect was transported to Mexicali.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Half of corpses found were positive for drugs
Half of the bodies collected by the state Coroner's office have tested positive for drugs.
Most of the corpses test positive for methamphetamine, while 33% test positive for fentanyl, State Coroner's office manager Raúl Gonzalez told La Crónica newspaper.
Last year, the agency began testing bodies for drug consumption — first at random and eventually all bodies collected.
Gonzalez told the newspaper it is expected that fentanyl will soon become the first drug detected in bodies.
According to the Coroner's office director, every year 300 hundred corpses turned over to the Mexicali facilities end up in the common pit, as well as about two thousand statewide.
Gonzalez said the number of corpses taken to the common pit increased during the summer due to high temperatures.
CRIME
Armed men caught in rural Mexicali
Two individuals from the state of Sinaloa were arrested Saturday, April 29, in rural Mexicali for alleged possession of an AK-47 rifle.
The state Department of Public Safety said police agents also found 150 ammunition cartridges among the suspects’ belongings.
The arrest took place on Dolores Polina Street in the Ejido Veracruz 2 rural town.
State police troopers stopped the driver of a black 2015 Toyota Tacoma with California plates after ignoring a stop sign and driving in excess of speed. The suspects were identified as Alejandro “N,” 35, and Miguel “N,” 38, both of Sinaloa.
State police officers found the rifle, ammunition cartridges, a military vest, and five firearm magazines inside the vehicle. According to the agency, the vehicle was reported stolen in the U.S.
The suspects were arrested and turned over to the Mexican Attorney General’s office.
CRIME
Man nabbed for threats, shooting
A man who allegedly threatened and shot at a victim over two years ago was arrested by state police officers.
The state Attorney General's office said Heriberto “N,” no age reported, was arrested for the December 2020 shooting in the Colonia Independencia area.
According to the agency, the suspect allegedly arrived at the scene where a party was thrown.
Suddenly, the suspect and the victim had an argument. The suspect allegedly brandished a firearm and asked everybody to leave. The victims called the police.
Municipal police agents arrested the suspect.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
