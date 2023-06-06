CITY
Mexicali bar cited for allowing minors
A downtown Mexicali bar was cited for allowing minors to enter its premises.
La Voz newspaper stated the Roof Bar was cited with a 85,000 pesos, or around a $5,000 USD, fine.
Staff with the Department of Enforcement and Permits of the Department of Government found five minors inside the bar on Saturday, May 3. Also, one of the minors was in possession of an identification card that belonged to another individual.
City personnel and police officers held inspections Saturday in several other bars where no more minors were found, however, the newspaper said two people were found allegedly possessing drugs.
The other inspections were held at La Mañosa, Barbaján, and Alegre bars.
CRIME
U.S. citizen shot
A 65-year-old U.S. citizen was shot last week in the backyard of his southern Mexicali home.
According to media reports, the incident was reported on Friday morning, May 2 at the intersection of De Los Escudos Avenue and De las Armaduras Street in the Villa del Rey area.
A neighbor reported the incident to the police.
The police found the victim in the residence's backyard upon arrival, identifying the victim as Calvin.
The victim, who was unable to talk to the agents due to the language barrier, had a shotgun wound to the hip. The victim was transported to the General Hospital for treatment.
No other details were provided.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Homeless pregnant woman found dead
A homeless, pregnant woman was found dead last week in downtown Mexicali, according to media reports.
La Voz newspaper stated the woman, who waspregnant for 18 weeks, was found dead at the intersection of Tomate and Mandarina streets.
The state Coroner's office said the woman died of acute respiratory insufficiency, pulmonary edema, and drug consumption.
The reporting party told the police the woman, who was known only as "La Flaca," arrived at the scene to rest.
The reporting party left the scene in order to work, and after returning, found the woman dead.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Woman arrested for children mistreatment
A woman was arrested over the weekend under allegations of children mistreatment, according to the state Department of Public Safety.
The agency said state police officers arrived in a Valle de Puebla area home where an anonymous source reported the mistreatment of three children.
Besides looking untidy, the children apparently were not fed and did not attend school.
Police agents interviewed a woman who was identified as Susan Guadalupe "N," as well as her children, who told the agents they did not have food and did not go to school.
The agency’s report shows the children, ages 1, 3, and 9 respectively, were not dressed and untidy, and the residence was not appropriately cleaned.
According to the authorities, the woman was arrested and turned over to the state Attorney General's office. The children were turned over to the Family Development Agency.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Taxi driver arrested
A taxi driver was arrested over the weekend after being chased by police officers, according to the Sustainable Mobility Institute.
The agency said in a press release the driver declined to be cited for a traffic misdemeanor.
Police agents chased the driver for about half an hour, and, according to the agency, the individual drove in the opposite direction at times.
The authorities said the driver had a traffic history of reckless driving, driving without insurance, lack of updated registration, driving a vehicle in poor conditions, and ignoring traffic ordinances.
The driver also allegedly assaulted an Institute inspector, according to authorities.
Mexicali Police officers arrested Marco Antonio "N" for causing injuries, threats, and causing damages.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
