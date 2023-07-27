SPORTS
Mexicali baseball player goes to World Tournament
A Mexicali minor league baseball player will take part in the World U-12 Tournament that will take place July 28 to August 6 in China Taipei.
Alan Dominguez, who has been for weeks in Mexico City trials, told La Voz newspaper the tournament has been the dream of his life. This is the very first time Dominguez will wear Mexico’s national uniform.
“I am really happy and proud,” the player said. “This is something I have always dreamed of.”
Alan’s mother, Rosy Gil, told the newspaper her son made a great effort and never lost hope of becoming part of the national team.
In order to make it to the Mexican team, Dominguez had to miss his junior high school graduation and birthday party.
Also, the player dreams of making it to Major League Baseball sometime in the future.
“Baseball is my passion,” Dominguez said. “I have to keep training and preparing to fulfill this dream.”
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Trio nabbed by state officers, military personnel
Three armed men were arrested by state police officers and military personnel in the Colonia Palmar de Orizaba area in western Mexicali with firearms.
One of the individuals was sought for causing injuries and vehicle theft, the state Department of Public Safety said on Tuesday, July 25.
The agency said the police observed a black 2009 Honda Civic driven in excess of speed and ignoring at least one stop sign.
Police agents unsuccessfully attempted to stop the driver, who instead decided to flee. The police were able to stop the suspects blocks ahead.
The individuals were identified as Gustavo, 42, and Joel Bernardo, 28, both of Guamúchil, Sinaloa, Mexico, and César Iván, 36, of Culiacán, Sinaloa, Mexico.
The latter was in alleged possession of a loaded 9mm firearm.
Gustavo had an outstanding arrest warrant for causing injuries and vehicle theft issued on July 10.
The aspects were turned over to the Mexican Attorney General’s office.
CRIME
Man nabbed for arson
A man was arrested Tuesday morning, July 25, in rural Mexicali for allegedly causing a fire in a home, the Mexicali Police Department said.
The agency said the suspect was identified as Ángel “N,” 22. The incident was reported in the Ejido Reacomodo rural town.
According to the police, firefighters of Luis B. Sánchez, Sonora, along with Mexicali police officers of the Cerro Prieto area arrived at the scene to protect those affected by the fire.
The homeowner told the police the suspect allegedly caused the fire. The incident affected two bedrooms.
Police agents arrested the suspect, who was turned over to the Attorney General’s office.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Minor rescued from West Port of Entry
Mexicali police officers rescued a minor who was allegedly used by his father for soliciting.
On Tuesday evening July 24, the Mexicali Police Department said staff with the Domestic Violence Unit and the Municipal Family Development Agency arrived at the West Port of Entry to take the 6-year-old boy under custody.
The police said the minor was exposed to high temperatures.
Also, the police arrested the minor’s father for a crime called “corruption of minors.”
The suspect was identified as Alejandro “N,” who was transported to the Police headquarters and eventually turned over to the Attorney General’s office.
The police received complaints from reporting parties regarding a man who was holding the minor while soliciting.
The minor had a bandage on his the head and the father had a doctor’s prescription to solicit in the area.
COURTS
Man indicted for homicide
A man who allegedly killed another individual in the Colonia Nacozari area was indicted by a state judge.
The state Attorney General’s office said the suspect was identified as José Luis “N.”
According to the authorities, the victim was found on May 2013 in a home located at 29 de Julio Street and J Street.
The victim was found with his hands tied and severely decomposed.
The agency said investigations led to the suspect and his involvement in the murder.
The judge decided to keep the suspect in prison during trial and gave prosecutors three months to close the investigation.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.