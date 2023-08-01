INFRASTRUCTURE
Business associations call state to stop blackouts
A business association called state authorities to discuss with the Mexican Federal Electricity Commission the recent energy blackouts that have impacted residents and businesses.
Mexicali's Employer Confederation President Octavio Sandoval said days ago data from the National Center of Energy Control revealed blackouts are caused by high energy demand due to high temperatures.
Sandoval said the community is unaware if blackouts are due to a lack of energy production or maintenance issues. The association president called the authorities to publicly disclose energy protocol activities that were originally set to avoid blackouts.
Sandoval considered residents who are most impacted are those where blackouts adversely effect home appliances that are hard to replace.
The association president said the issue is of high priority for local residents, so the authorities must transparently report on conservation measures and strategies to protect people and businesses.
Also, Sandoval said the lack of discussions with Mexican lawmakers and officials are serious.
At the same time, Sandoval considered the state should not promote investment and tourism in Baja California based on infrastructure issues. Sandoval referred to the ongoing tour held by Governor Marina Avila in New York and Washington, D.C.
ASSEMBLY
Lawmakers approve restricted candidacy bill
State lawmakers intend to forbid those who owe child support payments or have been convicted of domestic violence to run for elected office or be appointed for public service. The prohibition would also apply to those convicted of sexual crimes.
Members of the Commission of Government, Legislation, and Constitutional Affairs voted in favor of a bill introduced by Assemblyman Juan Manuel Molina and colleagues Daylin Ruvalcaba, Evelyn Sanchez, Michel Sanchez, and Monserrat Caballero.
The bill, if enacted, would modify three Constitutional articles to mirror recent changes made in Mexican Law.
Originally, Assemblymember Molina introduced a separate bill, but lawmakers eventually consolidated all proposals.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Police-involved shooting reported
A Mexicali Police officer shot at a suspect who allegedly attempted an assault in the Colonia El Refugio area, the Mexicali Police Department said.
According to the authorities, the suspect was identified as José “N,” 21, who allegedly brandished a gun at the agent.
The police received a call early on Friday, July 28 regarding a shooting, and were deployed to the scene.
Upon arrival police agents searched for the suspect, who was eventually found. The suspect allegedly attempted to flee on foot while holding a gun in their hand. Police agents asked the suspect to drop the firearm, but the individual allegedly brandished the gun towards the officers.
Police officers shot at the suspect in the leg.
The suspect was transported to a hospital and will eventually be taken to the Mexican Attorney General's office.
Police agents seized a loaded 9mm firearm.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Armed man arrested
A man was arrested in southeast Mexicali over the weekend on alleged possession of two firearms, the state Department of Public Safety said.
According to the authorities, the suspect was driving a patrol-like vehicle without license plates and having tinted windows by the Colonia Villas del Colorado area.
The agency said the suspect was stopped close to the intersection of San Luis Rio Colorado Street and San Angel Avenue.
The suspect was stopped while driving a Mercedes Benz, where the police found two loaded firearms, as well as two gun magazines, six handcuffs, a radio, and a box containing 49 rounds of ammunition.
The suspect, who was identified as Edgar "N," no age disclosed, of Guasave, Sinaloa, Mexico, was turned over to the Mexican Attorney General's office for processing.
CRIME
Couple robs a jewelry store
Two individuals reportedly robbed a jewelry store located in a western Mexicali shopping mall on Friday, July 28.
La Voz newspaper said the suspects took about 100,000 pesos or around $6,134 USD.
According to the newspaper report, the suspects allegedly shot at the business and fled on a motorcycle.
Authorities presume the suspects were also involved in a similar robbery at the Plaza Cachanilla shopping mall months ago.
Detectives with the state Attorney General’s office are investigating the incident.
COURTS
Homicide suspect indicted
A state judge indicted a man who has been accused of a July 18 homicide, the Attorney General’s office said.
The authorities said Eduardo Daniel “N,” no age disclosed, was indicted for the murder with a knife of Diego del Carmen “N.”
According to the agency, the suspect and the victim were in a Colonia Lucerna home when both suddenly held an argument.
The suspect allegedly took a knife and caused injuries to the victim’s chest, who died at the scene.
State prosecutors requested an arrest warrant against the suspect, who was arrested by the police.
The judge decided to keep the suspect in prison during trial, giving prosecutors two months to close the investigation.
COURTS
Man indicted for false imprisonment
A man who has been accused of keeping a woman against her will for seven days was indicted by a state judge, the Attorney General’s office said.
According to the authorities, the suspect was identified as William Leopoldo “N,” no age reported.
The suspect was arrested on Saturday, July 15 in the Colonia Nacionalista area where the victim was kept against her will.
The authorities said the victim was kept against her will for seven days although the woman asked to be release.
On the day of the arrest, a neighbor heard the victim screaming and dialed 9-1-1.
The judge decided to keep the accused man in prison during the trial and gave prosecutors a month to close the investigation.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
