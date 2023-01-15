ECONOMY
Mexicali ends 2022 with the fourth-highest inflation rate
The City of Mexicali ended up in 2022 with the fourth-highest inflation rate nationwide.
La Crónica newspaper reported that the inflation rate in the capital city of Baja California was 8.85% last year.
Mexicali finished below municipalities of the Mexican states of Oaxaca, Campeche, and Michoacán.
Countrywide, the inflation rate was 7.82% last year and 7.36% in 2021, according to the Consumer Price Index released by the National Institute of Geography and Statistics. The report says Baja California was under the Mexican median inflation rate.
The report adds prices of restaurant and hotel services increased by 12.43% and other services and goods did so by 10.40%.
CITY
Busy boulevard rehabilitated
The City of Mexicali broke ground days ago with the rehabilitation of López Mateos Boulevard. The over $1.3 million USD project will take about three months.
City Public Works Director Alberto Ibarra said the project includes the pavement of the surroundings of the overpass at the intersection with Lázaro Cárdenas Boulevard.
Although the project is not expected to effect the railroad, drivers will see an impact as some areas will be closed to vehicles, Director Ibarra said.
The authorities asked drivers to take additional precautions or drive through other streets in order to avoid being impacted.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Body cams for police officers? Maybe not immediately
While a city official said the authorities plan to purchase body cameras for police officers, Mexicali's Mayor said such an investment is not a priority.
The project would first start with 200 cameras for the Mexicali Police traffic division.
City Comptroller Héctor Ceseña said installing body cameras in police agents’ uniforms would protect residents and police officers. The city of Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico has already implemented the installation of body cams in police officer uniforms.
Comptroller Ceseña told La Voz newspaper, support is needed from city council members to move forward with the project. The city official assured that the City Treasurer’s office has said the project is financially feasible.
Comptroller Ceseña said while protecting people from crime lies within other agencies, addressing corruption is his office's business.
The city official minimized the 5 million pesos body cam expenditure compared to the Police budget of 1.7 billion pesos.
Although Mexicali Mayor Norma Bustamante admitted the purchase of body cams for police officers would help residents and agents, she considered the Police Department has other major needs like uniforms and firearms.
ASSEMBLY
Gender-based legitimate defense bill introduced
A state lawmaker introduced a bill named Alina Law that, if enacted, would clear out legitimate defense in the cases of women who kill assailants.
Assemblywoman Liliana Michel Sánchez, of the Morena majority, introduced the bill that would modify Baja California’s Penal Code and the Law of Women's Access to a Violent-Free Life.
The proposal is based on the case of Alina Mariel Narziso Tehuaxtle, a Tijuana woman who was assaulted by her fiancé on December 12, 2019, after an argument.
Narziso Tehuaxtle was sentenced to 45 years in prison for the assailant’s homicide. The lawmaker said the judge did not consider a legitimate defense in the case that has shown several anomalies.
Assemblywoman Sánchez said the judge did not bring justice to the case from a gender-based perspective. The bill seeks to include such provisions in state law.
The measure seeks to make sure legitimate defense is presumed in cases where women repeal assaults from their significant others.
The bill also includes provisions to exempt excess of legitimate defense when victims are under fear or confusion.
“It is very important to judges to consider context,” Assemblywoman Sánchez said. “Many times, violence does have a story and background.”
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
