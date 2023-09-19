SPORTS
Mexicali gymnast wins gold
Mexicali gymnast Alexa Moreno won Sunday gold medal in the World Cup held in Paris, France.
Moreno won gold in the vault division and bronze in floor exercises.
The Mexicali gymnast defeated Georgia Goldwin, of Australia, and Coline Devillard, of France.
An hour later, Moreno lost to Jade Barbosa, of Brazil, and Melanie de Jesus, of France.
Other Baja Californians also took part in the competition.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Clandestine casino found, dismantled
State Police officers found a clandestine casino last week in the Fraccionamiento Valle del Pedregal Turquesa area in southeastern Mexicali.
The state Attorney General's office said several computers used to play casino games were seized at the scene.
Witnesses told the agency that fights occurred at the casino every single night. Neighbors told the authorities the site is visited by people who look suspicious and represent a bad example for children living in the area.
State detectives searched the area and confirmed the casino existed. A search warrant was eventually issued by a state judge.
While the property was seized, no arrests were reported.
COURTS
Man indicted for homicide
A man who was arrested for a July 2022 homicide was indicted by a state judge, according to the Attorney General's office.
According to the agency, the suspect was identified as Miguel Angel "N," no age reported.
The suspect was indicted for his alleged involvement in the murder of a 30-year-old man on July 29, 2022, in the Colonia Valle del Progreso area.
On the day of the crime, a reporting party notified the police about an injured man in the intersection of Tridentea Avenue and Bombay Street.
The man was found with injuries to the chest and legs. Upon arrival, paramedics declared the victim dead.
The authorities said the day of the incident the suspect arrived at the scene and shot at the victims.
Both the suspect and the victim had previous issues.
The judge decided to keep the suspect under custody and gave prosecutors two months to close the investigation.
COURTS
Man indicted for sexual abuse of girl
A man who has been accused of sexual assault of a minor was indicted by a state judge, the State Attorney General's office said.
According to the agency, the suspect was identified as Ruben “N,” no age disclosed.
The authorities said the suspect allegedly took the minor to a bedroom of a Fraccionamiento Villa Verde area home to commit the crime. The agency did not disclose the date of the incident.
The minor told her parents about the incident and a complaint was filed against the suspects, the agency said.
The judge decided to keep the suspect in prison during the trial and gave prosecutors two months to close the investigation.
POLICE
Driver arrested after car accident
A man who was allegedly driving under the influence was arrested by Mexicali Police officers after a car accident.
The Mexicali Police Department said the suspect was identified as Luis David, 24.
The suspect was arrested Friday evening at the intersection of López Mateos Boulevard and Jerez Street.
The suspect was driving a Jeep Laredo and ignored a traffic light in red. The suspect allegedly impacted a black Pontiac SUV.
A 50-year-old woman was treated by Red Cross paramedics and two minors, ages 11 and 6, were transported to medical facilities with moderate injuries.
The suspect was arrested and transported to the police headquarters for processing.
CRIME
Guatemala man arrested for murder of immigrant
A 19-year-old Guatemalan male was arrested by Mexicali Police officers for his alleged involvement in the murder of a Honduran man.
The police said Braian José was arrested for a homicide which occurred in downtown Mexicali.
A reporting party told the police about an injured man early on Saturday, September 16.
The Honduran victim was found with a serious knife injury to the neck. Red Cross paramedics declared the man dead.
The police said the suspect and the victim had a fight that led to the murder.
The suspect was found and arrested in alleged possession of the weapon used during the homicide.
The suspect was transported to the police headquarters for processing.
ASSEMBLY
Lawmaker introduces heat stroke prevention bill
A state lawmaker introduced a bill to reform Baja California's Public Health Law in order to mandate the state and cities to implement heat stroke prevention programs.
Assemblywoman Michelle Sanchez, of the National Regeneration Movement Party, said based on public health agency reports that the high-temperature season leads to an increase of cases and deaths caused by heat stroke, heat exhaustion, diarrhea, dehydration, and sunburns.
So far, the state has reported 42 heat-related deaths this year, the lawmaker said.
The National Weather Service of Mexico has recorded the highest temperature in history this year — 52 Celsius degrees.
At the same time, the legislator recalled that during this summer every day has reported maximum temperatures of 41 degrees Celsius.
Sanchez said Mexicali and San Felipe need programs to address and prevent heat stroke cases during summers.
The state Department of Public Health has implemented a series of activities this year in order to prevent heat-related deaths.
The bill includes provisions to create a registry to record all heat-related deaths.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
