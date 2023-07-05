EDUCATION
Mexicali leads in school sexual harassment cases
The City of Mexicali leads the state in school sexual harassment complaints filed.
La Voz newspaper stated 63 cases have been filed statewide by students and school staff in the last five years.
Mexicali leads with 40 complaints, according to the newspaper. Tecate is second and Tijuana third, per the report.
According to a Freedom of Information request, the newspaper obtained the toll of abuse, harassment, and rape cases filed in the city.
Just in 2023, victims filed 18 complaints of sexual harassment.
The state counsel’s office responded to the request by saying no staff related to the complaints has been removed or disciplined in the last five years.
Separately, the state Department of Education admitted 57 cases, 42 of which have been filed in Mexicali in the last five years.
The Department of Education also said in a response the case of teacher Ricardo “N” of the Leona Vicario Elementary School was not considered serious.
Over a dozen complaints were filed back in December against the teacher for sexual abuse of students.
In total, the newspaper reported that 20 victims of the Leona Vicario School and the Antonio García Baca Elementary School where the teacher used to work at were identified.
The teacher has been under police custody for aggravated pederasty.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Police detect vehicle theft bands
The Mexicali Police Department has detected at least two bands dedicated to the theft of vehicles.
Those bands mostly operate in business areas, Mexicali Police Chief Pedro Ariel Mendívil told La Crónica newspaper.
According to the police chief, some band members have already been arrested, however, the police chief admitted many people are involved in the crime.
In May, the police reported 290 cases of vehicle theft and in the same year the city has recorded close to 1,300 cases.
Most of the crimes are reported in the Civic Center, Downtown, the González Ortega unincorporated area, Colonia Independencia, and southeastern Mexicali.
STATE
Centennial School declared cultural heritage
The state of Baja California declared a centennial rural Mexicali school as cultural heritage.
State Secretary of Culture Alma Delia Abrego said in a prepared statement the declaration of Rural Primary School Xicotencatl was issued on Friday, June 30.
The school first opened in 1923. Over the years, the site has kept its original design.
The campus was inaugurated on December 23, 1923, the secretary said.
According to Abrego, no other standing facility has been constructed with the same architectural technique, which provides the school with an additional historic value.
The school was opened in a hacienda owned by Adolph M. Shenk, which included 14 ranches. The site eventually became the property of Mexican field workers after the expropriation of lands in the administration of President Lázaro Cárdenas.
The request to declare the school a cultural heritage was introduced in October 2021 by resident Mario Chávez Villalobos, however, the proposal had to be approved by the Cultural Heritage Council.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
