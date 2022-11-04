BORDER
Mexican Attorney General’s office confirms drug tunnel
The Mexican Attorney General’s office confirmed the finding of a drug tunnel inside a Christian Church that was under construction in the Colonia Fronteriza area. According to the agency, the church was built in order to hide the drug tunnel.
At the scene, agents with the Federal Ministerial Police, found two excavators and other utensils to operate the machinery, as well as two magazines, nine cartridges and a vehicle. The state Department of Public Safety said last week the finding of a gun magazine after receiving an anonymous tip led to the discovery of the tunnel.
Investigators and detectives are searching for evidence at the scene that includes architecture studies.
State police officers requested help from the Mexican Department of National Defense to protect the site.
Last year another tunnel that ended at the Gran Plaza Outlets in Calexico was found close to the area. Several construction employees were found at the scene forced to build the tunnel.
CRIME
Two found dead with signs of
foul play
On Wednesday, two men were found dead in the Colonia Carranza area with signs of foul play.
The two bodies were found inside a wastewater canal with firearm injuries. Initially the authorities received a report of a single corpse. Eventually, the police found a second body about 20 yards ahead.
The victims had their hands espoused and one of the bodies was wrapped in a white blanket.
State police officers arrived at the scene and the state Coroner’s office took custody of the bodies.
EDUCATION
High school teachers, staff hold demonstration
Due to the State’s failure to pay for the retroactive salary, benefits and seniority, high school teachers and staff held a demonstration Wednesday.
Cecyte BC High School Compuertas Campus teacher Miguel Perez told La Voz newspaper about 2,500 employees are affected by the State’s failure.
Last week, workers held a demonstration that was suspended Thursday after negotiations took place. However, staff decided to protest again after the state missed the payment once again, payment of around $1.5 million.
The demonstration extended to campuses in Ensenada, Tecate and others in Mexicali. The newspaper said protesters met with Secretary of Education Gerardo Solis.
– Arturo Bojórquez
