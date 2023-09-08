COMMUNITY
Mexican Independence Day artist act announced
Baja California Governor Marina Avila announced Wednesday this year's Independence Day celebration will include Banda El Recodo.
During Wednesday's press conference held in Tijuana on September 6, Gov. Avila confirmed the Sinaloan music band will perform free of cost for attendees.
The event will take place in the evening of Friday, September 15 at Mexicali Civic Center.
The celebration also includes the sale of food and other artist acts. Gov. Avila said the presidential Grito de Independencia will be shown on screens.
BORDER
U.S. citizen nabbed at Port of Entry
An American citizen was arrested at the West Port of Entry under alleged possession of checks valued at hundreds of thousands of dollars that were not declared.
The Mexican National Guard said the individual was arrested with checks valued at $438,000 USD or about 7.5 million pesos.
The individual attempted to cross the border through the “Nothing to Declare” lane.
However, after noticing certain nervousness from the driver Mexican Customs agents stopped the driver.
Mexican officers found two checks in the vehicle's glove box and 14,260 pesos or about $838.82 USD in cash.
The driver was unable to produce documents that legally support the introduction of the currency to Mexico.
The driver, the cash and the vehicle were turned over to the Mexican Attorney General’s office.
CRIME
Body found in irrigation canal
The body of a man was found Tuesday in a rural Mexicali irrigation canal, according to media reports.
The corpse was found by an unidentified man behind a cemetery in the Ejido Bataquez rural town on September 5.
Upon arrival, police officers found the corpse in the canal and requested help from firefighters to extract the body.
The state Coroner's office said the unidentified victim died of drowning.
The man was described as an individual in his mid 50s who was dressed in blue denim jeans and blue shirt.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.