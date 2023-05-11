PUBLIC HEALTH
Pandemic officially over
The Mexican government officially declared the end of the Coronavirus Pandemic after three years dealing with the deadly illness.
The state Department of Public Health said Mexico recognized the vaccination effort held in Baja California, where immunization rates reached the highest nationwide at 96.8%.
State Secretary of Public Health Adrian Amarillas Medina said the community and health care staff were able to get and administer 5.4 million vaccines.
Sec. Medina especially acknowledged the effort made by first responders and medical staff who put their lives at risk to vaccinate residents. Besides opening remote clinics the state transported staff to remote areas to administer vaccines home by home.
Although the Pandemic is over, the authorities plan to keep promoting vaccination, especially during the winter.
Also, the agency plans to recover facilities and programs impacted during the pandemic.
As of Tuesday, May 9, Mexicali reported 111 active cases and 388 active cases in Baja California.
Since the pandemic first hit Baja California on March 2020, the state has recorded 178,827 cases and 12,388 deaths.
STATE
Mexican official meets wheat growers
Mexico's Secretary of Government Adán Augusto Lopez visited town to meet wheat growers.
The Mexican official and potential presidential held a meeting along with Governor Marina Avila at the governor's office.
Last week wheat producers blocked City Hall and eventually freed the facilities. However, growers kept their vehicles and machinery to demand a minimum payment of 7,000 pesos per ton of the cereal.
The Mexican Department of Government said in a statement President Andrés Manuel López Obrador told authorities to seek a solution to growers' demands.
The authorities have also included wheat processing plants in solving the matter.
Sec. López also took part in an event to deliver energy benefits to Mexicali residents.
COURTS
Man indicted for assault of neighbor
A man who allegedly assaulted a Colonia Aztecas neighbor was indicted by a state judge.
The state Attorney General's office said the judge indicted Pierre “N,” no age reported.
The incident took place in an undisclosed day when the suspect allegedly threw glass bottles. Although the female victim was not injured Mexicali Police officers arrested the suspect.
The judge gave prosecutors one month to close the investigation. Also, the judge denied the suspect to hold trial while released from custody.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Man dies in car accident
A man died Tuesday morning in a rural area after a vehicle accident, according to newspaper reports.
The incident was reported to the police at 11:55 a.m. on May 9 in the Guanajuato rural road.
Upon arrival, police officers confirmed the vehicle fell into an irrigation canal.
Mexicali firefighters arrived at the scene to extract the vehicle while a towing company extracted the automobile.
The victim's name was not immediately disclosed.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
